Among recent Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences was that of 38-year-old Andrew Cornelius Loewen, of Orland who was sentenced by the court to 12 years, 4 months in state prison convicted of felony attempted kidnapping for ransom and two counts kidnapping.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a kidnapping in progress in the area of Cone Grove Park in Red Bluff on May 18, 2021 that resulted in Loewen’s arrest and the rescue of two alleged victims.
The report came in around 9:30 p.m., concerning the kidnap of an adult male who was taken by Loewen who had left the area of the park in a gold-colored SUV at a high rate of speed.
Sheriff's deputies saw the suspect vehicle leaving the park and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 99E near Eldrid Avenue, however, the alleged suspect vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit went north on the highway before going north onto Highway 36 E. During the pursuit deputies reported seeing Loewen throw what appeared to be a firearm from the vehicle.
Loewen stopped his vehicle on Highway 36 E near Stice Road where deputies reportedly found a restrained man inside the car and Loewen was detained.
During the investigation deputies learned Loewen had allegedly gone to the park property where the male victim was working and brandished what appeared to be a black pistol before forcing him before forcing the man into Loewen’s vehicle. Loewen then restrained a woman, who he left at the park, then drove away with the restrained man, according to the sheriff's office.
It was revealed during the investigation the male victim was reportedly the son of a prominent businessman in the area who had previously employed Loewen, who left a ransom note demanding a large sum of money for the victim’s release.
The woman was able to free herself from the restraints and call for help, said the sheriff's office.
Investigating deputies said they located the restraints and a pellet gun, which resembled a pistol, in Loewen's possession.
Loewen was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $2 million bail and suspicion of kidnap for ransom, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest and robbery.
Matthew James Ball – sentenced to 7 years in state prison convicted of felony attempted murder, criminal threats, dissuading a witness, and misdemeanor battery.
Ball was angry with the victim for seeing his ex-girlfriend. Ball entered the victim’s tent and attacked him, punching him several times and hitting him twice with a machete, all while on probation.
Timothy Edward Lundin – sentenced to 3 years, 8 months in state prison convicted of felony fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lundin was driving a motorcycle at 100 mph on Interstate 5 when a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to make traffic stop on him. Lundin fled reaching speeds of 165 mph. He eventually crashed the bike while exiting the freeway. When taken into custody he was found to have a loaded firearm in his possession and a small amount of fentanyl.
Gregory Lynn Tewart – sentenced to 3 years, 4 months in state prison convicted of felony grand theft, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, failure to appear on own recognizance, second degree burglary, violation of probation and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.
Tewart stole a SubDrive Connect pump and a car. He failed to appear at a court date and drove on a suspended license.
Joshua Don Hughes – sentenced to 2 years, 8 months in state prison convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale and maintaining a place to sell/use controlled substance and violation of probation.
While on probation and wearing an ankle monitor, Hughes was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax. Evidence revealed he was engaged in fentanyl sales.
John Dlance Thomas Jr., - sentenced to 2 years in state prison convicted of felony unlawful possession of ammunition, vehicle theft and unlawful possession of firearm with enumerated prior misdemeanor convictions.
While on probation Thomas tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana use, was in possession of ammunition and methamphetamine. He was also driving on a suspended license.
Jerry Lee Billingsley Jr. - sentenced to 3 years, 4 months in state prison convicted of felony second degree burglary, possession for sale of a controlled substance, failure to appear on own recognizance and violation of post release community supervision.
Billingsley was on post release community supervision when he broke into a business. The manager of the business witnessed Billingsley and another person leave through a hole in a fence. After getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch, Billingsley ran away but was apprehended by law enforcement. In another incident, during a search of his bedroom, law enforcement located a large amount of methamphetamine.
Miguel Angel Banuelos – sentenced to 7 years, 4 months in state prison convicted of felony sale/transportation of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of ammunition, and misdemeanor resisting/delaying/obstructing peace officer, driving on a suspended license.
Banuelos was on parole when he was stopped by a Red Bluff police officer for a traffic violation. During a search of his vehicle, police located two baggies of fentanyl in the driver’s door. A red box on the vehicle’s floorboard contained fentanyl, and approximately 500 fentanyl pill were found in the vehicle’s center console.
Gavin Christopher Parker – sentenced to 4 years in state prison convicted of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Parker and the victim were at a party when the victim fell asleep and awoke to Parker on top of her, touching her inappropriately while holding his hands around her throat.
Christopher John Maples – sentenced to 3 years in state prison convicted of felony injuring a spouse, cohabitant, child’s parent or boy/girl friend.
Maples was placed on probation and was to attend Adult Felon Drug Court, which he failed to do. He also failed to report to probation and failed to adhere to his probation terms.
Elby Charles Nye – sentenced to 15 years in state prison convicted of felony willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted second degree murder-with a special allegation of great bodily injury/domestic violence-with special allegation of use of a deadly weapon.
Nye’s ex-wife arrived at her apartment where he asked to go inside. She refused and Nye struck the back of her head three times with a hatchet. He then head-buttered her three more times before leaving.
Devin Conrad Woodard – sentenced to 5 years in state prison convicted of felony fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.
California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop Woodard who was driving a stolen vehicle. Parker fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed through Red Bluff and down Highway 99W to Corning , where at South Avenue Woodard’s vehicle struck a motorcycle resulting in the bike’s driver suffering severe injuries. Officers apprehended Woodard who had tried to run away from the collision.
Nick Ramon Gonzalez – sentenced to 4 years, 4 months in state prison convicted of three counts felony grand theft and misdemeanor trespass.
Gonzalez stole four electric bikes from KOA Journey. The bikes were recovered by law enforcement in his bedroom. He was on probation at the time.
Jeremy Dwayne Schulte – sentenced to 4 years in state prison convicted of felony arson/property of another, arson/structure of forest and violation of post release community supervision.
Jarrod Gabriel McVay – sentenced to 5 years, 8 months in state prison convicted of felony carrying concealed dirk/dagger, possession of metal knuckles with special allegation of offense committed while on bail.
McVay was in the Home Deport parking lot at night with building materials affixed to the roof of a vehicle in an unsecure manner. During a probation search of his person officers located a fixed-blade knife in his pocket. In another incident, McVay was stopped for driving on a suspended license. He was arrested for outstanding warrants. During a probation search officer located an inoperable tazer with metal knuckles attached to it in his possession.
Jesse Andrew Owens – sentenced to 2 years in state prison convicted of felony reckless evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.
A Corning police officer attempted a stop on two stolen vehicles, a Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, reported stolen out of Red Bluff. The vehicles fled at a high rate of speed. The Charger crashed and its two occupants got out and got into the Challenger, which eventually ran out of gas. Owens and the other person ran away from the vehicle but was later located by a police dog and taken into custody.