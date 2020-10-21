A Red Bluff woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death has been sentenced to six years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, reported the county District Attorney's Office.
Michelle Gonzales, 50, was taken into custody by the Red Bluff Police Department at an apartment on the 700 block of Lakeside Drive in Red Bluff around 5:42 p.m., on June 18, 2019, after she was named by a 56-year-old stabbing victim as the person who attacked him with a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the chest.
Red Bluff police performed first aid to the victim until firefighters and paramedics arrived. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital personnel.
Gonzales, who reportedly admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of murder and $1 million bail.
Additional Tehama County Superior Court recent prison sentences:
- Ivan Allen Downs, 24, of Red Bluff, was sentenced to three years in state prison for felony receiving stolen property, a motor vehicle. He was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office. Downs received a stolen vehicle from his cousin, knowing the vehicle was stolen.
- Daryl Paul Shreve, 51, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 16 months in state prison for failure to register as a transient sex offender. He was arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department in January 2020.
- Brandon Scott Paillon, 33, of Orland was sentenced to three years in state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 3, 2020.
A sheriff's deputy observed Paillon parked at a Dollar General store and followed the suspect as the vehicle he was in drove away. The vehicle had an expired registration leading the deputy to make a traffic stop. Paillon, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, was searched along with the vehicle. During the search a deputy located a loaded .22 caliber revolver underneath a shirt at the foot of the vehicle's passenger seat where Paillon was sitting. Security footage from Dollar General show Paillon wearing the shirt which was later found covering the firearm.
- Jeremy Cappello, 43, of Red Bluff has been sentenced to two years in state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by a CHP officer July 8, 2020.
A California Highway Patrol officer saw Cappello walking away from the scene of a vehicle collision at a mobile home park in Tehama County. When contacted by the officer, Cappello appeared to be under the influence of a drug. He admitted to driving, being in the collision and then walking away. The officer located ammunition in Cappello's pocket and a loaded firearm on his person.
- Sazha Jasmin Altamirano Pena, 30, of Redding was sentenced to two years in state prison for felony first degree burglary. She was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff's Officer Aug. 12, 2020.
Physical evidence and a partial fingerprint were found during an investigation into a residential burglary and vehicle theft. A vehicle stolen out of Shasta County was left at the residential burglary location. After being arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department on a separate residential burglary, where Pena had left her probation paperwork at the scene, she confessed to the previous burglary and vehicle theft being investigated by the sheriff's office.
- Justin Daniel Holmes, 28, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for felony assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, violation of domestic court order, and attempted first degree residential robbery. He was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office in September of 2019.
Holmes pulled out a pistol and pointed it at his wife, stating “I should have shot you last night.” In another incident, he broke into his wife's home and refused to leave, grabbing her by the arm and pushing her around. Holmes then stole $300 and the keys to her vehicle.
- Wesley George King, 78, of Brookings, Ore., was sentenced to eight years in state prison for felony lewd acts upon a child under the age of fourteen. He was arrested by a Tehama County Sheriff's Office in May 2020.
King admitted to sexually molesting his granddaughter approximately 25 times over an eight month period of time.
- Edgar Dudley Pitman III, 49, was sentenced to one year and four months in state prison for carrying a dirk or dagger and failure to appear on a felony charge. He was arrested by a Red Bluff Police Department in August 2020.
Pitman was caught on camera throwing rocks at the CVS store in Red Bluff. When he was arrested, the Red Bluff police officer located a knife under Pitman's shirt. He failed to appear in court while released on bail following his arrest.