Jeremy David Mendez, 29, of Gerber was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of felony criminal threats. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office arrest.
Mendez and his wife got into an altercation during which Mendez shoved his wife. He then got a kitchen knife and twice threatened to kill her. Suffering scratches and abrasions, she barricaded herself in a bathroom.
Quinton Travis McDonald, 37, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of felony possession or purchasing tear gas after conviction for a felony, assault or misuse of tear gas, and felony violation of probation. Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
McDonald was arguing with another person when he sprayed that person with bear spray in the face. He had a prior conviction regarding misuse of assault or misuse of tear gas.
Eric James Haubner, 52, of Corning was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of felony failure to registers as sex offender within five working days of move. Corning Police Department arrest.
Haubner is a sex offender who is required to register his address. He moved to a new residence and failed to update his registration.
Gregory Wood Wilkinson, 50, of Arroyo Grande, was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of felony fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly. A California Highway Patrol arrest.
CHP officer observed Wilkinson's vehicle speeding at approximately 85 mph in a 55 zone. The officer followed and Wilkinson fled, reaching speeds of 110 mph, crossing the center divide of the roadway numerous times. The pursuit lasted 20 minutes until spike strips were deployed and stopped Wilkinson's vehicle.
Jamil Andre Scoggins, 23, of Elk Grove was sentenced to 16 months in state prison convicted of felony possession of firearm by felon. CHP arrest.
Scoggins, who on parole, was pulled over by a CHP officer for speeding. A pistol was located in Scoggins pocket, which as a felon he was prohibited from being in possession.
Rachel Michaela Campbell, 28, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison convicted of felony oral copulation or sexual penetration with child 10 year or younger. A Red Bluff Police Department arrest.
It was discovered Campbell's cell phone contained videos of child pornography, as well as videos of the defendant molesting a child. She made admissions regarding having created at least one of the videos.
Roman Bernal Lozano, 24, of Corning was sentenced to 20 years in state prison convicted of two counts felony forcible lewd act upon a child. Corning Police Department arrest.
Lozano forcibly groped and sexually assaulted two girls, age 9 and 11 at the time of the crime.
Matthew Vaughn Williams, 35, of Gerber was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of possession of short-barreled shotgun, exhibiting a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. Tehama County Sheriff's Department arrest.
Williams drove with his wife to the victim's house to confront the man over an alleged affair. Williams and the man fought, ending when Williams stabbed the man. He violated a no contact criminal protective order by seeing his wife.
William Edward Gustafson, 60, of Redding was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of felony failure to update sex offender registration annually. A state parole arrest.
Gustafson is a registered sex offender and on parole when he failed to register annually on his birthday or monthly as required by statute, and then fled the state.