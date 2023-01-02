A Red Bluff man convicted of leading law enforcement on a 100 mph chase has been sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to seven years, four months in state prison.
Steven Robert Morrison, 47, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 18 on the 11400 block of Rawson Road in Red Bluff after the deputy tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle Morrison was driving.
Knowing Morrison was wanted on several felony arrest warrants, the deputy tried to make the traffic stop on Morrison, who failed to stop for the deputy, but instead drove down streets at speeds reaching 100 mph reportedly causing very dangerous conditions for other drivers in the area.
When Morrison allegedly finally stopped his vehicle and ran inside a home on Rawson Road in Red Bluff where he eventually exited the residence and surrendered to sheriff’s deputies.
He as booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, failure to appear on felony charge, driving wrong side of the road during pursuit and other charges.
Other sentences:
- Richard Ristine Weisel, 70, of Red Bluff was sentenced to six years in state prison convicted of inflicting corporal injury to spouse with a special allegation the offense was domestic violence causing great bodily injury.
Weisel, 70, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 2 on Little Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, false imprisonment and violation of parole. He was reportedly in a dating relationship when the two got into an argument that turned physical. Weisel reportedly grabbed the woman and threw her down before choking her until she passed out.
After regaining consciousness, the woman fled the residence but was caught by Weisel and strangled again. Police arrived and arrested Weisel.
- David Dale Brady, 29, of Gerber was sentenced to two years in state prison convicted of felony resisting an executive order.
Brady was arrested by a California Highway Patrol officer Sept. 1 in Gerber following a traffic stop.
The officer knew Brady was a person of interest in a separate incident and when he tried to question Brady the suspect ran away. The officer deployed a taser at Brady but with minimal effect. When the officer attempted to take Brady into custody, the suspect fought the officer for several minutes. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
- Charles Casey Paul, 49, was sentenced to 16 months in state prison convicted of fleeing a peace officer while driving recklessly and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Paul was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Oct. 16, 2021 when a Red Bluff police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle. Paul did not stop for the officer but instead drove a high speeds through a church parking lot into a vacant field where he crashed. Paul ran away but was soon found hiding nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of fleeing with wanton disregard for safety.