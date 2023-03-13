• Justin Michael Rocha, 40, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 13 years, eight months in state prison convicted of five felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, four felony counts of incest, four felony counts of oral copulation of person under 18, eight misdemeanor counts of child molesting, three counts of felony possession of child pornography, three misdemeanor counts of secretly photographing minor victim, and felony lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15.
Rocha sexually abused three minors over the course of several months. This case was investigated by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
• Hector Maldonado, 47, of Corning was sentenced to nine years in state prison convicted of felony criminal threats and felony preventing/dissuading a witness/victim from testifying.
Corning police officers contacted Maldonado, a convicted felon, when they were dispatched to his residence due to a report of shots being fired. When contacted, Maldonado was very intoxicated and he was carrying a lockbox that could fit a firearm. Upon his arrest, police located an unregistered pistol in the lockbox and another unregistered firearm in the residence.
• Marquis Dante Willis, 33, of Red Bluff was sentenced to six years in state prison convicted of felony elder or dependent adult and three felony counts of resisting an executive officer.
Willis allegedly went to the residence of his child’s mother where he got in a fight with her boyfriend. After being arrested and then booked into the Tehama County Jail, Willis reportedly began attacking correctional officers and had to be tasered in order to be subdued.
These cases were investigated by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and Red Bluff Police Department.
• Andrew Westbrook, 42, of Red Bluff was sentenced to four years in state prison convicted of felony second degree burglary, with a special allegation of prior strikes.
Westbrook was recorded on video throwing a rock through a store window, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. He then returned with a stick which he used in an attempt to steal items from the store.
This case was investigated by the Red Bluff Police Department.
• Brett Howell, 32, of Red Bluff was sentenced to eight years in state prison convicted of three counts felony possession of sale of a controlled substance, felony failure to appear on own recognizance, felony child abuse under circumstances like to cause great bodily injury/death, and felony unlawful possession of ammunition.
Tehama County probation officers reportedly located 33.1 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials and scales during a probation search of Howell’s residence. During a search of Howell’s phone, probation officers reported locating communications regarding drug sales.
In a separate probation search of Howell’s residence, probation officers reported their police canine alerted leading officers to locate four ounces of methamphetamine, numerous items of indicia of drug sales and a large sum of cash was discovered on Howell’s person.
Howell was released on his own recognizance in respect to the previous arrest and reportedly failed to appear in court when ordered to do so.
During a Tehama County probation search of Howell’s home, where two children were residing, probation officers reportedly located injection needles, drug paraphernalia, knives, a baggie containing 32 grams of methamphetamine. Officers said the home was filthy and all of the drug paraphernalia, drugs and weapons were within reach of the children.
A traffic stop on a vehicle in which Howell was a passenger came up with officers allegedly locating 100 rounds of ammunition and indicia of narcotic sales in his backpack. When officers searched the vehicle they reportedly located 41 grams of methamphetamine and 14 ounces of fentanyl in the headrest where Howell was sitting. These cases were investigated by Tehama County Probation and Red Bluff Police Department.
• Vance Valentine Schaus, 27, of Redding was sentenced to three years in state prison convicted of felony driving or taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
The owner of the vehicle left his car door open with his keys in the ignition while he was pumping fuel at a gas station. Schaus allegedly entered the vehicle and drove away. The theft was recorded on security video. This case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
• Jonathan Carl Rivas, 24, of Redding was sentenced to nine years, four months in state prison convicted of three felony counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, victim under 18.
Rivas was convicted on evidence he molested a female juvenile on several occasions.
• Robert L. Baker, 35, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 16 months in state prison convicted of felony indecent exposure with prior conviction and misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Baker allegedly stripped off all of his clothes as parents were dropping their children off at a daycare. In a separate incident he allegedly was walking around an apartment complex in his underwear and again with no clothing.