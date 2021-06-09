- John Matthew Justice – 35, of Chico was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for charges of assault with semiautomatic firearm, with a special allegation of a prior strike and great bodily injury. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
The victim and a witness were looking through a peephole in a room at a Rolling Hills Casino hotel into the hallway where they observed Justice, who was armed with a gun, acting strangely. As the victim stood at the door, Justice shot through the door and hit the man in the chest. The victim survived the shooting.
- Jonathan Reitano – 21, was sentenced to two years in state prison for charges of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death and violation of parole. A Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations case.
Reitano, with a 7-month-old child in the vehicle, drove erratically at high speeds, swerving between lanes and nearly hitting other vehicles. He was on parole at the time and had a 16-year-old girl in the vehicle as well.
- Jerry Julian Anaya – 29, of Red Bluff was sentenced to nine years in state prison for charges of attempted second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
Anaya shot the first victim in the leg. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital. A few days later, Anaya shot a second person, hitting him multiple times in the torso and head.
- Lawrence Duke Geske – 33, of Red Bluff was sentenced to five years in state prison for charges of unlawful driving or take a vehicle, arson of property, carry a dirk or dagger and resisting or deterring an executive officer. A Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Probation case.
Geske, while on probation, failed to report to probation, then on March 18 he threatened to stab a Walmart employee with a pocket knife.
- Christopher James Bunn – 38, of Red Bluff was sentenced to two years, eight months in state prison for charges of possession of a controlled substance after a specified prior conviction. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
Bunn, a registered sex offender, was found sleeping on the property of preschool where he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
- Duane Edward Feisel – 57, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 16 months in state prison for charges of possessing a controlled substance after a specified prior conviction and failure to register as sex offender. A Tehama County Sheriff's Office case.
Feisel was contacted by law enforcement out side a bank at night due to suspicious activity. He was on searchable probation at the time. When the officer attempted to detain him, Feisel resisted. Following his arrest, methamphetamine and a billy club were found in his vehicle. Also, Feisel failed to register as a sex offender within the time required.
- Joshua Michael Guthrie – 23, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 7 years in state prison for charges of possession of child or youth pornography, seven counts unlawful sexual intercourse, three counts of attempt/contact with minor to commit lewd acts, and failure to update sex offender annual registration. A Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Probation case.
Guthrie, 18-years-old at the time, was on probation for possession of child pornography when he moved here from out of state and began sexual relationships with multiple minors who were attending school with him. He also exchanged pictures of a sexual nature with the victims. Guthrie also failed to register as a sex offender in a timely manner.
- Jason Lee Horner – 41, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 7 years in state prison for charges of sale/offer to sell/transport methamphetamine, two counts possession for sale of a controlled substance/heroin, and fleeing pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly. A Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Probation case.
Horner, on two occasions, fled from police while driving a vehicle. During both occasions, he was found to be in possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and other evidence of drug sales. He was on probation at the time.
In a third occurrence, Horner was involved in a high speed pursuit with officers. Traveling at speeds up to 120 mph, he crossed double yellow lines on the roadway as he passed other vehicles. Unable to stop him, officers terminated the pursuit, however, Horner was located a short time later and arrested.
While on probation with an ankle monitor, Horner was located by law enforcement in the backyard of a residence that was not his, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.