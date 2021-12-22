Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson appeared unpleasantly moved by a 4-1 decision by the county's Board of Supervisors to table her nomination to serve as the board's chairperson in 2022 until a report on her questionably behavior by the county's 2021 Grand Jury is answered.
“The Grand Jury issue has not been answered and until answered I abstain from voting for Supervisor Carlson as chairperson,” Supervisor Dennis Garton said. Supervisors Bob Williams and John Leach also abstained.
The board set to revisit Carlson's nomination at the tail-end of the Jan. 11, 2022 meeting after the Grand Jury issue had been reported on.
The Grand Jury report states the jury received a complaint against Carlson by county employees, although the report does not name her specifically, but identifies her as “Tehama County District 2 Supervisor.”
In response to the complaint regarding her treatment of county employees, such as bullying, offensive language, humiliating, gossiping, threatening, or disparaging treatment – the grand jury formed an ad hoc committee to conduct an investigation.
Legal advice was sought by the ad hoc committee from the Tehama County District Attorney's Office and Grand Jury Councsel.
Following its investigation into the allegations, and in its findings, the grand jury report states there “is no evidence of criminal willful misconduct by Tehama County District 2 Supervisor.”
However, it does to on to state, “Tehama County Supervisor for District 2, on multiple occasions, interfered in the Administration of County Departments, acting beyond their authority as an individual member of the Board of Supervisors and Violated Board Policies, by directing County employees,” and in the third finding states “Tehama County Supervisor, District 2 did engage in bullying behavior which included disparaging treatments, coercive conduct, discourteousness, and publicly reprimanding Tehama County employees, which violates the Tehama County Code of Conduct.”
The Grand Jury recommends the Board place on its agenda within 60 days of report, a motion to publicly censure Carlson for actions taken in violation of board policy and code of conduct; ask her to publicly apologize for her behavior and have all member of the board review the county's code of conduct and policies, signing a statement verifying as completed.