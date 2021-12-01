Every ten years, in accordance with census data, county supervisory districts must be reviewed to make sure each district is substantially equal in population.
For several weeks the Tehama County Board of Supervisors has been reviewing the county's districts for consideration of redistricting the boundaries if necessary utilizing the most current U.S. census data.
During the Nov. 23 Board of Supervisors meeting the board voted to to not make any adjustments to the district boundaries, stating the established five districts “comply with all relevant criteria applicable to supervisorial district readjustment”.
This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each board member represents about the same number of constituents. Redistricting determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district for purposes of electing a board member.
During the redistricting process, residents had the opportunity to share their input on district boundaries.
To the extent practicable, district lines were adopted using the following criteria: (1) geographically contiguous districts (each supervisorial district should share a common border with the next), (2) the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division, (3) geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division, (4) easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.), and (5) lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness. In addition, boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.
The Board directed county staff to study the current census data and make recommendations as to whether or not adjustments to district boundaries was necessary. Staff recommended district remain as they are.
Currently, supervisors representing each district is Bill Moule, District 1; Candy Carlson, District 2; Dennis Garton, District 3; John Leach, District 5 and Bob Williams, District 4. Moule, Williams and Garton's district are open for election on June 7.
The deadline for the Board to make and vote on a final decision was December 15.