Tehama County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Candy Carlson’s request for an action item be placed on the Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting agenda concerning the censure or immediate resignation of Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams has come to fruition.
Carlson made the request in response to comments Williams made during the July 19 board meeting, which Carlson alleges were offensive to herself and many others attending the meeting that day.
Williams, who has served on the board for nearly 16 years, lost his June 7 primary election bid for re-election to candidate Matt Hansen. He has five months left on his current term.
Tuesday’s agenda item alleges Williams prepared statement violated the Tehama County Personnel Rules of Code of Conduct and Respectful Workplace.
Prepared by Tehama County Personnel Director Coral Ferrin, the agenda item’s requested Board action or actions include “a) Board discussion and possible action to request for the immediate resignation of exiting District 4 Supervisor Robert Willams; b) resolution – Board discussion and possible action regarding immediate censure of exiting District 4 Supervisor Robert Williams; c) Board discussion and possible action regarding the immediate removal of exiting District 4 Supervisor Robert Williams from all committees, commissions, councils, and other appointments held by Supervisor Robert Williams under appointment by the Board of Supervisors.”
In his statement made during the July 19 meeting, Williams is accused of making a smear against women, “see you next Tuesday,” which some perceive to be a derogatory term.
It appears Williams July 19 statement was in response to public accusations of nepotism on his part.
During that meeting the board was discussing the creation of a lobby navigator for the Tehama County Social Services Office in Corning. One of the options was having the Corning Healthcare District Office manager serve in that capacity, as well as her current position. The manager, Tina Hale, is Williams’ cousin.
The Board voted unanimously to go in a different direction by combining forces of the Tehama County Health Services Agency and Social Services Department to provide a lobby navigator.
During the July 26 Board meeting’s public comment a number of people from the audience voiced their displeasure with William’s statement, some demanding his immediate resignation.
“I would anticipate that my statement today will again be spun in such a way to make me look bad, but such is the nature of politics,” Williams said in his July 19 statement.
Carlson herself was recently on the Board agenda in January in response to the 2021 Grand Jury report which accused her of bullying county employees.
It was by unanimous vote the Tehama County Board of Supervisors decided to not censure or take other action against her.