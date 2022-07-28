Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams is looking forward to the next five months in office with plans to continue movement on several projects.
Although unsuccessful in his bid for re-election in June’s primary election, Williams isn't slowing down in his service to is district and the county.
Williams has served in public office for 42 years – first on the Corning Recreation Commission, then the Corning Union High School Board, and finally on the county Board of Supervisors for 16 years. He has also served on several agriculture and water-related boards.
During an interview concerning his final months in office, Williams said he wants to see progress on four projects he has been involved in.
On the list is the Specialized Fibers property project.
“I think we are close to have Polaris finalizing the acquisition of property,” he said. “That should include the company cleaning up the waster that is littering the South Avenue site.”
The Corning Veterans Memorial Hall is another project on his list. It is estimated the cost to rehabilitate the building is $6 million.
“The Board (Tehama County Board of Supervisors) is giving the project $2 million in American Rescue Act funding. Congressman Doug LaMalfa is working to provide another $2 million in congressional funding. We should find out about that in October,” Williams said.
He believes the county Board of Supervisors may ask the county for the additional $2 million out of next year’s budget.
“If receive the $2 million in congressional funding that will provide us enough to begin the repairs on the Hall,” Williams added.
County employee salaries is another important goal Williams said is important to him.
“With the class and compensation study the Board requested we should be able to provide equitable salary increases to the county’s employees while still providing for a balanced budget,” he added.
The final project Williams wants to see forward movement on is the Tehama County Jail addition.
In addition, he said he would like to Tehama County re-establish an economic development program.
“With cooperation for the Nomlaki Tribe, the cities, county and private businesses it has the potential to be very successful,” Williams said.
As for life after December, Williams is looking forward to having the time to enjoy his family, especially the grandkids.
“I’ve missed out on a lot as serving on the board is almost a full-time job,” he added. “I want to enjoy life a little bit more and do some of things I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”
Williams said at this point he has no plans to run for public office anytime in the future.