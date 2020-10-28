Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams submitted his official response to a Notice of Intent to Recall by certified letter on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Both Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton were handed the intent notices by Martha Kleykamp and Jenny Alexander just moments before the Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 20.
“I wanted to write a six page response,” Williams said. “However, I was limited to only 200 words.”
The notice of intent states the grounds for the recall include complaints such as Williams and Garton being condescending to the public, ignoring constituents, failure to secure community safety, squandering county resources, putting the county in financial and environmental jeopardy, and more.
What appears to be the catalyst to the recall was also on the list - “Voted to renew Bill Goodwin's (Tehama County chief administrator) contract when nearly every union has voted no confidence in him.”
On a 4-1 vote the board renewed Goodwin's contract in September during a special public meeting.
In his official response to the notice of intent, Williams said, “County Supervisors are responsible for a number of things, but our primary responsibilities are to carefully watch over taxpayers dollars and to make the best decisions for the citizens of Tehama County.”
He added, “Unfortunately, we can't always make everyone happy, including at times our fellow Board members . . . Issues involving 'special interests' groups and labor unions oftentimes result in disagreement.”
Accused of not supporting public safety, Williams said he “supports public safety and will not support any cuts in public safety funding.”
Robert Halpin, spokesman for the Tehama County Recall group, said on its Facebook page, “The Recall is a lengthy process and we are working hard to make it as understandable as possible. The next step is to draft the petition. After the Elections Department approves it as meeting the legal requirements we will be having it printed and distributed to the neighborhood teams we are organizing.”
If successful in gathering the required number of signatures, the recall would necessitate a special election, which, according to the Tehama County Department of Elections would cost the county thousands of dollars, especially if the recall effort gains the required number of signatures from both William's District 4 and Garton's District 3.
The next step for the recall effort is to have the notices published in a newspaper of record and petitions built by the recall group. The petitions have to approved by the county's election department previous to the recall group soliciting signatures from registered voters living in each of the designated districts – 3 and 4 specific. There is a 90-day window for the group to gather the required signatures, around 2,043 in District 3, and 1,562 in District 4.
Supervisor Steve Chamblin, who was re-elected to another 4-year term in March, also voted to renew Goodwin's contract. Members of the recall group said they will be serving him with a notice of intent to recall when the time period to do so allows.
Of the other two supervisors, Candy Carlson voted against the Goodwin contract renewal and Burt Bundy, whose term ends shortly, did not seek re-election.
Recall is the power of the voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire. Both Williams and Garton have two years left on their current four year terms. Williams was first elected to supervisor in 2007 and Garton in 2011.