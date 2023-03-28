While a proposed agricultural well moratorium presented to the Tehama County Groundwater Commission by county Supervisor Matt Hansen was met with unanimous disapproval on March 22, the document paved the way for the commission to take action regarding the subject.
As presented by Commissioner Hal Crain, the commission approved the formation of an ad hoc committee tasked with reviewing data gathered on groundwater recharge from 2023 rains and snowpack, and to utilize that information to “identify the specific areas of sub-basins with declining groundwater levels that require management actions or ordinances to protect groundwater levels and wells.”
The results of the ad hoc committee would then be reviewed by the commission and a recommendation presented to the Board of Supervisors by a date yet to be determined, but as soon as possible once the necessary groundwater data is available.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with how today’s (March 22) Groundwater Commission meeting went,” Hansen said. “The topic of a ‘temporary and limited’ production well moratorium brought a very diverse, respectful, and concerned crowd to the meeting.”
What Hansen perceives as a problem of large agricultural wells making a detrimental impact on groundwater levels in the county was one of the key elements of his campaign platform during his 2022 bid for county supervisor.
His proposed moratorium stated in part, “Tehama County groundwater is extracted from groundwater subbasins that are critically over-drafted and declining.”
The proposal addressed the problem of wells going dry in the county, and continuing to go dry, “creating a local public health emergency and effecting disadvantaged domestic well users, small farmers and ranchers.”
Hansen’s document claims “production wells, which often support permanent crops that cannot be idled during times of drought, pull extraordinary quantities of groundwater from aquifers and continue to expand into areas of Tehama County, identified by California DWR (Department of Water Resources) as high risk, and where groundwater levels have experienced significant decline.”
The conclusion of the proposed moratorium requested that a moratorium be placed on new construction for wells, with the exception of domestic wells, in the county for the duration of the declared state of emergency caused by the drought and low groundwater levels; replacement wells require a CEQA review; with a process for exceptions and appeals.
Public comments from those attending the meeting, which was nearly standing room only, were varied - some supporting the moratorium and other in opposition.
However, one thing that seemed to be a common thread was the need for more monitoring wells in areas west of Interstate 5, where groundwater levels are in the critical range, and other areas of the county suffering the same problem.
Another issue addressed during public comment was the state shipping much of the county’s surface water down south.
“The state keeps taking our surface water, water once used in the county for irrigation, and now we are having to drill more wells because we can’t use that surface water,” said Kevin Borror of Tehama Angus Ranch.
Tehama County Supervisor Bill Moule said he appreciates Hansen bringing the issue to the table.
“He got us all thinking,” he added. “You (the commission) should be in control of this problem and write a document to put before the Board of Supervisors.”
Jeff Duarte, of Duarte Nursery, said he doesn’t want to see the farmers and growers seen as the villains in the groundwater discussion.
Rancher Martin Spannaus, who lives in the Henleyville area, agrees.
“This doesn’t have to be one entity against the other. I lost two domestic wells out where I live when there were no orchards around. This is an opportunity for both sides of the table to cooperate,” he said.
Hansen said he believes valid points were made intelligently during the meeting, both for and against a moratorium.
“Consensus was achieved on a couple of areas and the Groundwater Commission was put to work to further identify management areas that may need intervention and study the affect the season’s rain will have on recharge,” he added. “I believe good decisions can only be made with good information. I think we will learn a lot going from a really dry year to a really wet year. I hope this wet year has a positive impact on domestic wells.”
Hansen said going forward, he will be monitoring the progress of the groundwater commission to see what they have learned and how they plan on achieving the county’s groundwater sustainability goals.