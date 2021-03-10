The effort to recall Tehama County supervisors Bob Williams of District 4 and Dennis Garton of District 3 failed by a large margin in both districts.
Kenn Rieders of the Recall Committee reported the recall failed due to a lack of signatures gathered on the recall petitions.
Each of the recall petitions require signatures of 25 percent of the registered voters in each district. That equated to approximately 2,100 signatures in Garton's district and 1,600 signatures in Williams' district.
The actual outcome of the canvassing for signatures resulted in 82 signatures in Williams' district and 285 signatures in Garton's district. The state elections code gave the recall committee 90 days to collect the signatures beginning Nov. 25 and ending on Feb. 22.
Williams said he is not surprised at the outcome.
“I have always had faith that the people in my District know how hard I work for them, and that they had the wisdom to see through the misleading and untruthful propaganda being spread by the proponents of the recall,” he added.
Rieder said on the recall committee's Facebook page, “There are many reasons why we fell short, and we will list just a few of those.” Among those “reasons,” he cited the difficulties of canvassing for signatures during the holidays, fear of retribution and COVID-19.
According to the Tehama County residents who organized the recall, they believe the supervisors need to be removed from office “to correct some inequities within the government bureaucracy, policies and contract negotiations,” stated a press release.
Rieders said the recall committee is now laser-focused on identifying, vetting, and supporting candidates to run for the District 3 and 4 supervisor seats in 2022.
The committee's previous statement of plans for a recall of Supervisor Steve Chamblin, re-elected to another 4-year term in March, never came to fruition.
Garton has stated in response to the recall, he has served as a supervisor for 10 years and the decisions he has made were from the heart, with proper research of information available at that time and what would be best for the county as a whole.
Williams said as a supervisor his primary responsibilities are to carefully watch over taxpayer dollars and to make the best decisions for the citizens of Tehama County.
He added, “Unfortunately, we can't always make everyone happy, including at times our fellow Board members . . . Issues involving 'special interest' groups and labor unions oftentimes result in disagreement.”
Martha Kleykamp, a member of the recall committee, said on the committee's Facebook page, she takes responsibility for the recall's failure in District 4.
“I will remind everyone that we will need credible, well bankrolled candidate(s) to run for the seats in D4 and D3 this fall,” she said. “The election flings are in December. Not so very far away. And everyone now must be aware that time passes faster when a deadline is approaching, and that these seats are going to be a huge battleground. Bob Williams is not going down without a bloodletting. And even if Garton retires, there will be another bosshole in the pipeline.”
Tehama County Registrar of Voters Jennifer Vise said if the recall effort had succeeded, the cost could run a special election would have been in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.