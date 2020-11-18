While a lot of those attending Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting did so remotely, the agenda was still pretty packed with several pending issues.
Livestreaming/Broadcasting Meetings
The need to provide more than audio of the meeting online was addressed by Liz Merry in Public Comments. Merry, who has been on her own live streaming the meeting via her personal Facebook page, asked the board why they couldn’t figure out a way to do it. This has been a topic that Merry has asked the board on several occasions.
Especially those who in response to COVID-19 restrictions opt to attend online, the technology hasn’t seemed to move with the times. The county provides an audio link, but at times this link is unreliable, or the sound is low. There is a system in place where people can call in if they have comments but there have been issues with this as well.
On Tuesday, the requests were addressed by Tehama County Supervisor Dennis Garton who requested that the item be placed on the next meeting’s agenda.
Tehama County Chief Administrative Officer Bill Goodwin noted that according to the county council it has something to do with storage issues.
Homeless Navigation Center
Things are moving forward with plans for a new Homeless Navigation Center in Red Bluff.
Goodwin requested a confirmation from the board to change the contract request to the Department of Housing and Community Development requesting a change of Scope by moving the planned center from controversial Vista Way site to a 15-acre site donated to PATH by Louisiana Pacific Corporation and Sierra Pacific Industries located near behind Raily’s.
New Interim Building Official
The board voted to agree to appoint William Chemelewski as the interim building official effective Nov. 17. Supervisor Candy Carlson stressed the importance of the county working to fill the position with a qualified permanent replacement.
New Fire Chief
Outgoing California Department of Fire Chief Christine Thompson introduced the new Tehama Glenn Unit Fire Chief David Russell to the board.
Lack of Rural Enforcement
Supervisor Steve Chamblin noted that he has received numerous citizen complaints about a lack of enforcement in rural areas by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department.
Goodwin noted that since the Sheriff issued a letter detailing what the department wouldn’t or couldn’t do because of budget restraints that he has also received numerous complaints. He said that he wished the Sheriff's Office to issue a letter concerning the increase in crime since it sent out the letter.
GreenWaste
Amanda Garrett, GreenWaste District manager gave a report of their 2019 goals achievements related to residential and commercial solid waste management services in the unincorporated areas of Tehama County.
She also talked about how the new app introduced this year is working.
Increase in Fees
A public hearing was held regarding increasing certain fees charged by the Treasurer and Tax collector’s office. Nobody from the public spoke and an ordinance was passed unanimously by the board.
Carlson elected to CSAC Women’s Leadership Forum
Supervisor Carlson announced that she was elected to the California State Association of Counties Women’s Leadership Forum as co-chair representing rural counties at its first ever virtual meeting being held this week.
The primary purpose of CSAC is to represent the county government before the California Legislature, administrative agencies and the federal government.
Meeting dates changes
The board voted to reinstate the previously canceled meeting on Dec.1 and to cancel the Dec.8 meeting instead.
Hemp Report
Later in the day a report and study session were held with Tehama County Department of Agriculture over a draft for industrial hemp.