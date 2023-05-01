The Tehama County Board of Supervisors took a key step forward during its April 25 meeting in the construction of the county’s 64-bed, 21,000-square-foot Criminal Justice Re-entry Facility project.
Located adjacent to the county’s existing 49-year-old county jail at 502 Oak St., Red Bluff, the project is funded with $20 million of SB1022 state lease revenue bond financing with a county match of approximately $7.8 million.
In order to receive and secure the state bond financing, said Tehama County Chief Administrator Gabriel Hydrick, the county was required to enter into certain site control agreements, including a ground lease with the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) and a Right of Entry agreement granting the county access to the site for the purpose of jail construction-related activities and operation of the project.
“These agreements are the milestones we’ve been waiting for and were approved by both the county’s Board of Supervisors and the BSCC at their respective meetings on April 25,” he added.
“We have been waiting a long time for this project to move forward,” said Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain. “There were delays due to COVID and other uncontrollable circumstances. The sheriff’s department has not shied away from working to do all we can to see this project come to fruition since it was made clear through the Needs Assessment Study in 2013 the critical necessity for a Tehama County Jail facility expansion. We are happy to finally see the financing through the county and state moving in right direction. If we keep moving in this direction I believe we will see the project go out to bid by the end of this year.”
Over the nine years of the project's development, there have been milestones as Kain addressed, such as the jail needs assessment study, architectural work including the construction documents, CEQA review, payment of state agency fees, the acquisition of Madison Street, demolition of the former Tehama County/Red Bluff library, state fire marshal review, and more.
Hydrick said the execution of last week’s agreements between the county and state opens the door for the last internal project review by the Department of Finance (DOF) and the State Public Works Board (SPWB).
“Upon their final review the county will be given permission to put the project out to bid,” he added.
A tentative timeline of approximately 4-5 months to start construction, depending on state agencies, includes
one to one and a half months for the internal review and permission to bid, two months for conditional award of construction contract pending final approval by the state, Hydrick explained.
Tehama County will then need to provide an updated cash-match resolution to prove available funding during the final review. It will then take about a month for notice to proceed with construction.
“Upon the start of the project, construction is anticipated to take approximately 20 months with an additional three months until occupancy,” Hydrick said.
At the same meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Lenders Construction Services, LLC for the project’s construction management services.
“Lenders Construction Services was chosen through a competitive selection process and has shown to have a proven track record with correctional facilities,” Hydrick added. “Lenders comes highly recommended by its references from past projects.”
“One of the most important aspects of this project is that it will enhance public safety in this county,” Kain said. “With its completion we will be able to keep the inmates kicked down to the county from state prisons and repeat offenders off our streets. We will be able to keep our community safer and our residents deserve nothing less.”
The jail expansion will sit adjacent of the current 191 bed jail to the west, and will include new laundry and kitchen facilities, new medical wing, 64 dorm-style beds, day reporting center, program rooms for work and alternative education program classes, and more.