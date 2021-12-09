A Tehama County Board of Supervisors agenda item concerning the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $6.6 million, was tabled at the request of Supervisor Bill Moule on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Moule said he believes more public input was needed before a decision was made on the funds, and requested public workshops take place on the funds previous to a final decision.
In May, 2021, the Department of the Treasury issued the Interim Final Rule, a 151-page document that implements the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The county formed an ad hoc committee – supervisors Bob Williams and John Leach, to study and recommend allocation of the funds. That recommendation was part of Tuesday's agenda.
However, Moule's request to table the item passed unanimously after lengthy discussion by the board and comment from the public.
Williams explained there are more restrictions on the current funds than the CARES Act funds the county has previously utilized.
“The ad hoc committee had to be very careful in deciding where and how the funds could be used,” he added. “If they aren't used within the stringent restrictions, they can be audited and if not in compliance we would have to pay the funds back to the government.”
It was decided to table the agenda item and set up the public workshops at a yet-to-be determined time – after the first of the year, recommended Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
The funds have to be used “to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts,” according to county documents.
Goodwin said the board ad hoc recommends the initial approximately $6.3 million in funds be used for eligible county projects that meet the guidelines through one-time expenditures as follows:
- St. Elizabeth Hospital $100,000. In response to a request to assist with the urgent and ongoing COVID-19 response, St. Elizabeth identified a need to increase security through the purchase of an emergency security card access system, improvements to the closed-circuit television system, and replacement of panic alarms ($80,000). Additionally, replacement of the ER Trauma Bay and 8 Breakaway Doors ($17,634) will increase efficiencies in moving patients throughout the facility to emergency services needed for critical care response.
- Courthouse Annex $4,250,000. This project will fund the purchase and remodel for Health Services emergency response and create a multi-agency IT hub with redundant power. Tehama County Health Services is currently renting an inadequate space. Remodeling of the courthouse annex will create needed office and service spaces with more efficient connectivity. A training/conference room is planned which will provide adequate space to be quickly converted for administration of vaccinations, health screening, and testing in response to the ongoing and future pandemics. Many services delivered by the Health Services Agency are regulated by strict confidentiality rules that restrict the ability for remote access and require space that is easily accessed by clients and provides confidentiality. Creating a dedicated and centralized IT center, housing key computer servers shared by multiple county departments, will allow climate control, redundant power, and other safeguards in order to maintain communications and data accessibility even through a power outage. During the height of the pandemic event, the County was unable to fully accommodate all of the workers who could have continued to provide critical services remotely.
- HVAC - Air Circulation $1,500,000. Tehama County has identified multiple HVAC units at end of life and failing at the following congregate locations, health care settings, and dense worksites: Juvenile Hall, Jail, HSA-Walnut St Complex, Red Bluff Vets Hall, Los Molinos Vets Hall, Corning Vets Hall, Ridgeway Hall, Social Services, Sheriff’s Department, Public Works, and Adult Probation. The total cost for these units is anticipated to total $1.5 million.
- Granicus Encoder plus installation $10,000: In July the Board provided direction to staff to pursue the upgrade from IQM2 to Granicus for the streaming of meeting audio. Staff has received updated quotes and pricing and is in the planning process between Granicus and the audio/visual vendor for implementation and installation portion of the upgrade.
- Replace failing phone system $60,000: The telephone systems at the Administrative and Annex Buildings are past their expected lifetime and no longer reliable. Both systems are no longer supported by the manufacturers and parts have become very challenging to find. In September staff began circulation of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the replacement of the telephone systems in the Administration and Annex buildings. The scoring of the three responses was unanimous to recommend the Board award the contract to World Telecom and Surveillance, Inc. In November the board approved the contract with Word Telecom and Surveillance in the amount of $55,523.55.
0 Broadband Consortium $25,000: In June the Board approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Golden State Finance Authority for the purpose of the development of a broadband strategic plan with an amount of $25,000. Having a countywide broadband strategic plan would enable Tehama County to apply for broadband project implementation funds from various federal agencies.
In addition to the technology and communication focus noted, the Broadband Consortium request is also qualified under the IFR’s focus on Broadband Infrastructure.
The IFR states, “The COVID-19 public health emergency has underscored the importance of universally available, high-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband coverage as millions of Americans rely on the internet to participate in, among critical activities, remote school, healthcare, and work.”