During a special meeting the Tehama County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution approving conditions for receipt of $6.6 million under the Budget Act of 2020.
However, the funds can only be used in relationship to COVID-19 eligible expenditures as outlined by federal and state guidelines.
The funds are coming through the state under two programs, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the other is a backfill of 2011 Realignment funds contained in the state budget.
“The amount of the backfill to Tehama County has not yet been determined,” said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
The CARE funds will be distributed in fix payments and the realignment in 12 payments, he explained.
As a condition of receiving the funds, Tehama County is submitting a Certification that the fund will be used for the specific purposes outlined by the state and feds.
Those guidelines include adhering to federal guidelines and the stay-at-home requirements and other state health requirements in relation to COVID-19, reporting on how the funds are used and be willing to undergo an audit on the use of the funds, repay the state for any cost disallowed after federal review, and more.
“Therefore, receipt of these funds is not without some inherent risk,” Goodwin explained. “The program funding eligibility guidelines continue to contain some ambiguity and the orders, directives, and guidance provided by the state in response to the COVID-19 emergency are dynamic.”
Uses for the funds, per the state in relation to COVID-19, are medical expenses, public health expenses, payroll expenses (public health and public safety), economic support, to facilitate compliance, and “other expenses reasonably necessary to the function of government.”