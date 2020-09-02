Tehama County will remain on California’s COVID-19 monitoring list for weeks at least, announced the county’s Health Services Executive Director Val Lucero during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Under the state’s new tiered and color-coded system to decide which counties are on the COVID-19 monitoring list, Tehama County has landed on Tier 1/purple, indicating COVID-19 is widespread, reports Tehama County Public Health.
As of Tuesday, the county had 421 confirmed positive COVID-19 test results, with 8,971 negatives. Of the positive cases, 378 have recovered, 39 are in active isolation, three are hospitalized, and still only one death. There are 34 people in quarantine due to being in contact with COVID-19 positive cases.
The state monitoring systems is as follows - Tier 1 is purple and indicates COVID-19 is widespread, Tier 2 is red indicating substantial spread, Tier 3 is orange indicating moderate spread, and Tier 4 is yellow indicating minimal spread.
This tiered status became effective Aug. 31. Counties cannot jump tiers, but will only be allowed to move down one tier at a time, no matter the decrease in COVID-19 cases and will stay on any given tier for three weeks at a time.
“Tehama County is in Tier 1, the purple tier,” Lucero said. “Even if our number of positive test cases goes down over the next week, the county will remain at Tier 1 for three weeks per state requirements. If we continue to go down in positive cases, after three weeks we can move down to Tier 2, but we will have to remain there for three weeks.”
She said the state is requiring counties stay on any given system tier for three weeks in an effort to more slowly and carefully reopen communities in the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Effective August 31, counties in the widespread (purple) tier may open some businesses and activities with modifications,” the county reported.
For Tehama County that means the following businesses/sectors can open or remain open:
Open indoors with modifications – critical infrastructure, hair salons and barbershops, all retail, shopping centers/swap meets open indoors maximum 25 percent capacity/closed common areas/closed food courts, hotels/lodging,
Outdoor only with modifications – personal care services/nail salons, museums/zoos/aquariums, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms/fitness centers, restaurants, wineries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms/satellite wagering,
Closed – bars, breweries and distilleries where no meals provided.
For the state’s list of which businesses and activities can be open per monitoring system tier go online to https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.