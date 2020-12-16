Effective January 1, 2021, the State of California will require all treated wood to be managed as hazardous waste effective Jan. 1, 2021, advised Tehama County Landfill.
For Tehama County residents that means any treated wood waste generated in the county can be brought to the Tehama County Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
To learn the days the facility is open, which is only on select Saturdays, visit www.tehamacountylandfill.com to view scheduled events.
Commercial entities, including contractors, non-profit organizations and governmental agencies, will need to dispose of treated wood waste in one of the following ways:
- Contract with a specialty waste company permitted to manage hazardous waste in California. There are several companies in California permitted to manage hazardous waste. The landfill can provide a list of companies upon request.
- Tehama County commercial entities with hazardous waste generated in Tehama County may use the Tehama County Landfill Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Those who choose to use the facility are subject to limitations and requirements, including total volume of hazardous waste is limited to a total of 220 pounds or 27 gallons per month.
Commercial entities must make an appointment in order to use the facility and must have a Hazardous Waste Identification Number in order to use the facility. The fee to dispose of treated wood waste at the facility is 21 cents per pound.
Contact the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at (530) 528-1103 for an appointment.