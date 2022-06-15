Two new faces will be joining the Tehama County Board of Supervisors according to the unofficial results of the June 7 Primary Election.
The county’s Election Department’s fourth election report shows the winner in the race for Supervisor District 4 as candidate Matt Hansen, earning 66.56 percent of the vote over incumbent Bob Williams’ 33.44 percent.
In the race for Supervisor District 3, incumbent Dennis Garton lost to challenger Pati Nolen, who earned 56.35 percent against Garton’s 44.65 percent.
Hansen said he is very pleased with the outcome and expressed his appreciation for the help and support he received from the community and voters.
“In the next six months, before my retirement from the Red Bluff Police Department, I plan on injecting myself into all Board of Supervisor meetings and activities, such as this week’s Strategic Planning Workshop,” he added. “I also plan on getting out to talk to all county department heads to see how the county is running, to get advise and information. I plan on personally going out and touching base with the community. I want to be ready and hit the ground running come my swearing-in ceremony in January.”
Upon his swearing-in, Hansen said one of his first priorities will be getting a feel for the county budget.
“I plan on meeting with Krista Peterson (newly elected county auditor/controller) to learn how the budget works and get an understanding of what changes may need to take place,” he added. “Once in office I will take things as they come based on the information I have received and sought, using the best information I can plan on moving the county forward.”
Nolen could not be reached for comment.
Earning 65.73 percent of the vote, Krista Peterson beat out her opponent Candy Carlson in the battle for county Auditor/Controller. Voters gave Carlson 34.27 percent of the vote.
In the race for Tehama County Sheriff, candidate Dave Kain came away with the win with 58.58 percent of the vote against Chad Parker’s 41.42 percent. Kain is on vacation and couldn’t be reached for comment.
In uncontested elections, Matt Rogers remains Tehama County District Attorney, Jennifer Vise retains her position as Clerk/Recorder, Parker Hunt as Treasurer/Tax Collector, Richard DuVarney as Superintendent of School, Kenneth Brown as Assessor and Bill Moule as Supervisor 1st District.
On the state level, Tehama County voters gave Brain Dahle the win with 49.54 percent, with incumbent Gavin Newson earning 23.36 percent. Come November’s General Election there will be a run-off between democrat Newson and republican Dahle for the governor’s seat with incumbent Newsom anticipated to remain in office.
Another November run-off in the state will be between Alex Padilla, democrat, and republican Mark Meuser for U.S. Senator for the remainder of current term and to take office in January 2023.
Unofficially, Eleni Kounalakis won her race for Lieutenant Governor and Rob Bonta as State Attorney General.
In Tehama County their was a turn-out of 14,002 of the county’s 37,815 registered voters.