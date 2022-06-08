Tehama County Elections Office preliminary results are in from all 39 precincts, and it appears two incumbents on the county’s Board of Supervisors have lost to their bids for reelection.
Incumbent Bob Williams as of the 10:50 p.m. unofficial count earned 34.65 percent of the vote against candidate Matt Hansen’s 65.35 percent for the county’s 4th District, with all 10 precincts reported.
The race for Supervisor 3rd District appears to be going against incumbent Dennis Garton with 45.79 percent of the vote, and his opponent, Pati Nolen, earning 54.21 percent, so far.
It appears, according to preliminary the results, Dave Kain will be the county’s next sheriff, earning 59.69 percent of the vote against Chad Parker’s 40.31 percent with all 39 precincts reported.
The race for Tehama County Auditor/Controller appears to have gone to Krista Peterson with 66.30 percent of the count and Candy Carlson taking 33.70 percent.
In uncontested races, Matt Rogers remains the county’s District Attorney, Jennifer Vise as Clerk/Recorder, Kenneth Brown as Assessor, Richard DuVarney as Superintendent of Schools, Bill Moule remains Supervisor 1st District and Parker Hunt keeps the seat as Treasurer/Tax Collector.
On the state level, Brian Dahle earned 45.2 percent of Tehama County votes for Governor, however, statewide voting shows Gavin Newsom will retain the seat.
Third District State Assembly went to incumbent James Gallagher with 72.54 percent of the county’s votes and incumbent Doug LaMalfa as 1st District U.S. Representative earned 60.05 percent.
These results also include the majority of vote-by-mail ballots.
The county elections office reports of the county’s 37,815 registered voters, there was a turnout of 7,915.