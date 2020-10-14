Vote-by-Mail ballots have been sent out to 36,510 registered voters in Tehama County due to COVID-19, and voters can now take advantage of this option by dropping off their ballot in one of five locations, said Tehama County Clerk and Recorder Jennifer Vise, who expects a larger than normal amount of voters to vote by mail for the Nov. 3 general election.
Tehama County voters will also have the option of voting in person on Nov. 3 at one of 34 polling places in the county.
Ballot drop boxes times and locations are as follows:
- Drop Box 1 is located at Pine and Madison streets Red Bluff - available 24 hours a day through 8 p.m. Election Night
- Drop Box 2 is located in the lobby of the Historic Courthouse, 633 Washington St., Red Bluff - available M - F 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Election Day 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Drop Box 3 is located in Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mill Road, Red Bluff - available Sun. - Sat. 6 a.m.-12 a.m., and Election Day through 8 p.m.
- Drop Box 4 is located in Nu-Way Market, 8049 Highway 99E, Los Molinos - available Sun. - Sat. 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Election Day through 8 p.m.
- Drop Box 5 is located in Corning City Hall, 794 Third St., Corning – available Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., and Election Day through 5 p.m.
Vote-by-Mail ballots can be submitted at polling locations, or exchanged for an in-person ballot at the polls if they want to be issued another ballot and vote in person.” Vise said. “The election’s office is open at this time to issue second ballots.”
For more information go online to http://www.co.tehama.ca.us/elections or call the Tehama County Elections Office 527-8190.