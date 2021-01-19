They will be gathering at the Tehama District Fairgrounds from as far away as Texas, Montana and New Mexico with big hopes of big sales and big dollars at the 80th Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale, which takes place next week, Jan. 26-30 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Antelope Boulevard.
Of course with everything else these days of COVID-19 restrictions, there are a few changes to the sale, such as the requirement of a “buyer pass” to attend and several events have been dropped, such as the Bull Riding Challenge and Dance, consignors and buyers dinner, and Western Art Show.
However, even with those changes in place, hundreds of people in the cattle, horse and livestock dog business will gather to see old friends, talk ranch business, and most importantly, to buy and sale some of the best bulls, horses and livestock dogs from across the western states.
Last year's bull sale totaled $1,178,500, geldings $796,400, and stockdogs $104,500.
"Bulls are the reason the Red Bluff Bull Sale was founded over seven decades ago," according to the event's committee. "The Red Bluff Bull Sale is the gold standard for consignment bull sales. Our mission is to provide a marketplace for top genetics, bringing progressive minded breeders and buyers together at an event that has become multi-dimensional over the years."
But the event is about more than livestock as it features the daily trade show, horse shows, livestock dog shows, clinics, replacement heifer sale and more.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26 the start of livestock grading and sifting will begin as judges and veterinarians peruse each animal to cull out what doesn't meet the sale's high standards and provide a grade of quality to those who make the cut.
In addition, during the week-long event, the fairgrounds looks somewhat like a livestock beauty parlor, as owners and handlers bath, clip and spruce-up their bulls, horses and dogs in an effort to bring out the animals' best qualities.
The event culminates Friday, Jan. 29 with the sale of livestock dogs starting at 2:30 p.m., the sale of geldings at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday the sale of bulls at 9:30 a.m.
In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations, any person 18 years and older who would like to attend any portion of the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale will need to purchase a Buyer Pass, which must keep the purchaser at all times while attending the sale. In addition, a buyer pass is valid for entrance into all of the event's sales.
Event tickets are available online at Eventbrite located on the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding website. Ticket confirmations will be exchanged for a Buyer Pass when arriving at the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale gate.
For more information, visit redbluffbullsale.com or call the event office at 527-2045.