They will be gathering at the Tehama District Fairgrounds from as far away as Texas, Montana and New Mexico with big hopes of big sales and big dollars at the 81th Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale, which takes place daily, Jan. 25-29.
Hundreds of people in the cattle, horse and stockdog business will gather to see old friends, talk ranch business, and most importantly, to buy and sale some of the best bulls, horses and livestock dogs from across the western states.
Last year's sale of bulls, horses and dogs totaled $2,197,850, with the bull sale brining in $1,288,600, geldings $760,750, and stockdogs $148,500.
"Bulls are the reason the Red Bluff Bull Sale was founded over seven decades ago," states the event's committee. "The Red Bluff Bull Sale is the gold standard for consignment bull sales. Our mission is to provide a marketplace for top genetics, bringing progressive minded breeders and buyers together at an event that has become multi-dimensional over the years."
There are 417 bulls consigned to the sale, 110 geldings and 20 stockdogs – however, not all of the animal will make it to the sale ring. In an effort to make sure only the top quality animals are sold, early in the week judges and veterinarians in each category assess each animal and sift out those that don't meet the sale's high standards.
But the event is about more than livestock as it features a daily trade show, horse shows, stockdog trials, clinics, replacement heifer sale, consigner and buyers dinner, art show and more.
In addition, during the week-long event, the fairgrounds looks somewhat like a livestock beauty parlor, as owners and consigners bath, clip and spruce-up their bulls, horses and dogs in an effort to bring out the animals' best qualities.
“We are looking forward to a full week of events, starting with a barn full of quality bulls, geldings and stockdogs,” said Sale Manager B.J. McFarlane.
The event culminates Friday, Jan. 28 with the sale of livestock dogs starting at 2:30 p.m., the sale of geldings at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 29 the sale of bulls at 9:30 a.m., followed that night by the Red Bluff Bucking Battle at 7 p.m. and party and dance. Bull riding event tickets are pre-Sale General Admission: $30/person, $35 at the door; Arena Floor Seating Pre-Sale $40/person, $45 at the door; V.I.P. Premier Seating, Reception, Appetizers: Pre-Sale $80, $85 at the door.-
In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations, any person 18 years and older who would like to attend any portion of the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale will need to purchase a Buyer Ticket, which must keep the purchaser at all times while attending the sale. In addition, a buyer ticket is valid for entrance into all of the event's sales.
Event tickets are available online at the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding website – redbluffbullsale.saffire.com/tickets.
For more information, visit redbluffbullsale.com or call the event office at 527-2045.