Tehama County 4-H members congratulated new parents Brandon and Daisy Cuevas on the arrival of their son, Erick Cuevas, weighing in at 8 pounds 4 ounces, on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9:18 p.m., and the first baby born in the county during National 4-H Week.
Tehama County 4-H was excited to be able to present the Cuevas family and baby Erick with a giant gift basket, delivered by 4-H staff Tuesday Oct 5, at Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff as the proud parents were getting ready to take their new infant home.
Community members and 4-H clubs around Tehama County made many donations to pack the basket with many wonderful gifts.
National 4-H Week occurs annually on the first full week in October. For the past nine years Tehama 4-H has traditionally honored the first baby born during 4-H Week with a large “Baby Shower in a Basket”, made possible by donations of 4-H members and families, and is the highlight of the 4-H week celebration.
During 4-H week, club members are often seen wearing 4-H t-shirts or uniforms for “Wear it Green” Wednesday. Cupcakes are delivered to various 4-H community supporters throughout the week as a way of saying “Thank you”. Tractor Supply Company, also promotes 4-H Week by supporting the local 4-H Program by purchasing Paper Clovers during National 4-H Week.
For information about the Tehama County 4-H Program, call (530) 527-3101 or visit http://cetehama.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/ .