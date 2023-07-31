Tehama County has a new head librarian, Alicia Meyer, who is excited about her new job and becoming a member of the community.
Meyer’s love of books began when she was very young, just older than toddler age, and her parents subscribed to the Scholastic Book Club, which sent the family four hardbound books every month.
She would take the new books, hand-make little three-sided library envelopes and check-out cards using an ink stamp and ink pad provided by her parents, and check the books out to her stuffed animals and other toys.
Flash forward to the present day, where Meyer is working as head librarian and taking classes at California State University, Chico to obtain her master’s of science in library science and information.
Meyer replaces former head Librarian Todd Deck who resigned in October after joining the library team in 2017.
In the meantime, Sally Conry served as Tehama County Interim Library Manager at $36.39 an hour.
According to the county’s posted pay schedule, the base pay for Meyer’s position is $3,339.57 bi-weekly.
She previously worked in human resources, risk management and for nonprofits, while at the same time earning her associate’s degree in accounting, a degree in graphic design, and a bachelor’s in English.
Meyer believes the library is the perfect place to utilize this unique skill set, which will be used for her library plans, including staff recruitment started by Conry.
“We need to get back up to full staffing because this group is dedicated, but I don’t want to burn anyone out with servicing all three branches,” she told the Red Bluff Daily News.
One of her tasks is modernizing some of the library’s technology in an effort to accomplish the dream of starting a technology class for the older population.
In addition, Meyer wants to bring back old programs, create new ones, reach out to the local schools for partnerships, and see what else can be done to engage the community.
“My mentor from Chico State, Juanita Mottley, always would tell us, whatever your idea is, we can try it,” Meyer shared. “The worst thing that happens is it fails, and then we either fix it or we try something else, but don’t be afraid to try things.”
Red Bluff Daily News contributed to this article.