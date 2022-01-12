More than 400 people attended the 69th annual Winter Dinner and 18th annual Tehama County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen's Agricultural Scholarship Fundraiser at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 8 where more than $25,000 was raised during the silent and live auctions and everyone enjoyed a delicious prime-rib dinner prepared by Mike Collins and Crew.
Additional highlights of the evening was Ellington and Brad Peek, owners of the Shasta Livestock Auction, announcing Bob de Braga as the association's Man of the Year and Shelley Macdonald being recognized as the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association Cowbelle of the Year by Kendra McCluskey.
The author of the book “The Other Side of the Mountain,” de Braga, 75, was honored as the 2021 Livestock Man of the Year during the Grand National Livestock Show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.
Peek said de Braga was born and raised in a ranching family in Fallon, Nev., where he was always into mischief.
“He drove the high school's bus a the age of 15 just so the football coach could get him to school,” Peek added.
He married his wife, Wynette, in 1956 and worked managing several ranches in Nevada. In 1963, the family, including son and daughter, Dusty and Dena, moved to Tehama County where de Braga managed the Dye Creek Ranch.
“All in all, over the years, Bob managed 5,000 head of cattle in Tehama, Plumas and Lassen counties,” Peek said.
In 1986 he managed a 1.4 million acre ranch in Oregon.
“Moving to the other side of the mountain in 1996, the de Braga's managed several ranches for the Donny Land and Cattle Company,” Peek added. “Finally in 2006 the de Braga's moved back to Tehama County for the last time where they continue to help Dusty with the Donny cattle and their own.”
Over the years, de Braga served as Tehama County Cattlemen's Association president, state cattlemen's director, and for 50 years was director and chairman of the Red Bluff Bull Sale.
“Of his many talents he is a wonderful storyteller, master leather craftsman and above everything else, a true gentleman,” Peek said.
De Braga and Macdonald were presented certificates of recognition from Assemblyman James Gallagher, U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, and state Sen. Jim Nielsen, and both were presented gifts from the cattlemen's and cattlewomen's associations.
Welcoming the crowd was outgoing Cattlemen's Association President Mike McCluskey who then turned the reins over to incoming President Justin Hamilton, who said he is looking forward to a great year in 2022. A silver belt buckle was presented to McCluskey for his service as association president.
Honored for their years of service with both the Tehama County cattlemen's and cattlewomen's associations was Jean Barton and Kathy Tobin, as was Callie Martinez for her year as the state's CattleWomen's Association president.
Guests had a great time bidding on items sold during the live auction, with Kyler Radelfinger keeping a good pace as auctioneer. The silent auction was host to a variety of items, one being de Braga's book, which sold for more than $400.
McClusky and Macdonald co-chaired the event's committee, with John Gentry serving as master of ceremonies. Ten Corning High School FFA students were on hand to assist in serving dinner and dessert.
Ann Owens, Beth Chaney and Josh Davy recognized the most recent recipients of the cattlemen's and cattlewomen's scholarship recipients as Amy Stroing, Kari Dodd, Hank Christensen, Audra Brown, Alex Diaz, Stephanie Mills, TC Drury, Skylar Glines, Jenny McCluskey, Hailey Coelho, Rhylee Garrison and Kyle Raglin.