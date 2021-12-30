The Tehama County Cattlemen and CattleWomen invite the community to attend the 69th annual Winter Dinner and 18th Ag-Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Tehama District Fairgrounds Auditorium starting at 5:30 p.m.
Highlights of the event will include the announcement of the Tehama County Cattlemen's Association's “Man of the Year”, recognition of the Tehama County CattleWomen's “Cowbelle of the Year”, silent and live auctions, a superb Mike Collins and Crew prime rib dinner and naming of the associations' 2021 scholarship recipients.
Tickets for the prime rib dinner at $35 a plate, are available at The Loft, Hawes, Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale office, Golden State Farm Credit in Red Bluff, Shasta Farm & Equipment in Cottonwood and Les Schwab in Corning.Tickets at the door will be $ 40.
The event will be Mike McCluskey's last meeting as TCCA president, with Justin Hamilton, a Vina rancher, installed as president, with Dave Stroing vice president, Niki Humphrey secretary, Bev Ross treasurer, and directors for one year will be Chad Amen, Bryce Borror, Andy Cox, Ron Humphrey, Kyler Puckett, Wally Roney and directors for two years Will McDonald, Martin Spannaus, Seth Stroing, Andrew Turri, Tony Turri and Steve Zane.
Mike Collins and Crew will be roasting the 450 pounds of prime rib, and the Red Bluff Elks Lodge will provide the beverages.
Many items have been donated for the scholarship silent and live auctions, such as JP Ranch Rodeo has given 10 tickets to all of the Jan. 21-22 performances, Bryce Borror will take the winner flying in his airplane, 40 pounds of cornfed feef from Tehama Angus Ranch, an English Walnut handcrafted coffee table from Bill Borror, a special gift basket from Sean Rix of State Farm Insurance. two loads of roadbase from Charlie Mueller Trucking and Valley Rock, a boat trip on the Delta for six to eight with food and beverages from MJ Livestock, North Valley Ag Services has donated bags of fertilizer, to name just a few items.
There will have wine tasting by several area wineries.
The California Cattlemen's Assocation officers will be meeting with Shasta County Cattlemen earlier that day, and attend our prime rib dinner before returning to Sacramento.