Megan Weiss of Tehama County was recently honored by District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and his wife, Janna, with a Woman of the Year award.
The award was presented during a special luncheon in Chico, during which five women, one for each county in District 3, were recognized for their contributions to their communities.
Gallagher presented each woman with a formal state assembly resolution and thanked them for their service and dedication.
Weiss serves as the curriculum coach for all three schools within the Los Molinos Unified School District, where she has earned a sterling reputation for her strong advocacy on behalf of all students, said Gallagher’s office.
“She goes the extra mile in everything she does, chairing numerous education-focused committees outside the scope of her position, sharing her talents and expertise with the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce and serving as a 4-H swine project leader,” Gallagher said.
He added, “It’s a deep honor to recognize these five women as our district’s ‘Woman of the Year’ recipients. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for these exceptional women for the difference they have made in our community.”
In addition to Weiss, the other four recipients were Donna Hottinger, Butte County; Christine Zoppi, Glenn County; Stephanie Steele, Sutter County; and Martha Bunce, Yuba County.