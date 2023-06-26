Qualifying Tehama County residents who use a wood-stove as their primary source of heat, may have the opportunity to take part in the California Woodsmoke Reduction Program through the county’s Air Pollution District.
During the June 20 Board of Supervisors meeting the board authorized the county district to join in the statewide initiative that employs cap-and-trade funds to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.
The district office reported the program’s goal is to assist households in replacing uncertified wood stoves or inserts, currently used as their primary heat source, with cleaner-burning, more efficient devices utilizing grant funding in the amount of $179,770.
Air Pollution Control Officer Joseph Tona said the program is voluntary and has no mandatory statute.
He explained, depending on the type of applicants the program receives, “it can either fund 17 projects or 30-something projects.”
According to the district, home heating devices eligible for incentives include electric stove heaters, electric heat pumps, pellet stoves, hybrid wood-stoves, catalytic wood-stoves, and select non-catalytic wood-stoves. Pellet or wood-burning stoves, to qualify for incentives, must meet the current New Source Performance Standards.
“For low-income areas, which is all of Tehama County, except for the Cottonwood census tract, households are eligible for up to $5,000 for wood stove conversion,” he added. “If you are in Cottonwood and you are not low income, you are eligible for up to $2,500. And then for wood to electric, you are eligible for up to $10,000.”
The program includes outreach, specifically to low-income households, as well as households on tribal lands.
Upon Board’s approval, the program will continue through June 30, 2025 or until all funds have been fully allocated.