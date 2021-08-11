With a deadline in sight, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors is taking steps towards creating a new supervisor district map, required every 10 years when a census is done and data is collected on how local populations have changed.
The redistricting process started on July 27 with a presentation to the board by county Clerk and Recorder Jennifer Vise, and Jessica Riske-Gomez, transportation manager.
Redistricting takes place following the census to make sure each board member represents about the same number of constituents in each supervisor district.
Vise explained new state and federal guidelines, which requires the county to engage communities in the process by holding public hearings or workshops and doing public outreach.
Vise said to the extent practicable, district lines need to be geographically contiguous, geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities that minimizes division; and use of natural barriers such as rivers, streets, highways and railways.
The presentation was preliminary to three more public hearings taking place as the county has yet to receive all census data needed to move forward in the project.
Vise said it is anticipated the county will receive the data by the end of September. The board has until Dec. 15 to finalize and adopt a new district map.
Residents can submit public comments, including suggested draft maps, by emailing: tcbos@co.tehama.ca.us; mailing to Clerk of the Board, P.O. Box 250, Red Bluff, CA 96080; or delivering to Clerk of the Board, 633 Washington St., Room 12, Red Bluff, CA 96080.
Tehama County is maintaining a webpage on the county’s redistricting process at https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/ redistricting.