Tehama District Fair Beef Carcass results

The 2020 Tehama District Fair Beef Carcass contest results were announced at an Ice Cream Social hosted by Tehama County Cattlemen (TCCA) and Tehama District Fair (TDF) on June 17, in the Tehama Room at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, with Aiden Flood, Bowman 4-H, receiving a $1,000 check from the Cattlemen and Tehama District Fair, a trophy from Tri Counties Bank, and $100 check plus belt buckle from Tehama County CattleWomen Association.
The California Beef Cattle Improvement Association Carcass Awards results were prepared by Josh Davy, U. C. Cooperative Extension.
Flood’s steer graded Choice+, hot carcass weight of 779 lbs., marbling grade of moderate plus, a rib eye area of 15.7 inches, backfat inches of .36, a Yield Grade of 1.84 and earned a Gold Merit Certificate from California Beef Cattle Improvement Association. The steer, ear tag #162 in the sale order, was purchased by California Walnut Company.
Second place to Cole Walker, Westside 4-H, receiving a check for $500 from TCCA and TDF. The Walker steer was ear tag #160 and sold to Laura Burlison. He was Prime-, hot carcass weight of 841 lbs, a rib eye area of 15.3 inches, backfat inches of .60, a yield grade of 2.80 and a Merit certificate.
Third place to Kara Beckwith, of Corning receiving a check for $400 from TCCA and TDF. The steer was ear tag #122 and sold to Yori Niculescu. He was Choice +, hot carcass weight of 848 lbs, a rib eye area of 14.8 inches, backfat of .4 inches, a Yield Grade of 2.69 and a Merit Certificate.
Fourth place to Frances Peterson, Mercy FFA, receiving a check for $300 from TCCA and TDF. Her steer was ear tag #103 and sold to AgLandInvestment Brokers. He was Choice +, hot carcass weight of 805 lbs, a rib eye area of 16.3 inches, backfat of .44 inches, and Yield Grade of 2.14, a Gold Merit Certificate.
Fifth place to Ethan Gilbert, Los Molinos FFA receiving a check for $200 from TCCA and TDF. His steer was eartag 112 and sold to Rhonda Micke. A Merit Certificate. He was Choice+, hot carcass weight of 780 lbs, rib eye area of 14.3 inches, backfat of .44 inches, Yield Grade of 2.69.
Sixth place to Samantha Prouty, Corning 4-H, receiving a check for $100 from TCCA and TDF. Prouty is a Tehama County Beef Ambassador. Her steer was lot 150 and sold to Hat Creek Construction. A Gold Merit Certificate. He was Choice, hot carcass weight of 750 lbs, rib eye area of 14.9 inches, backfat of .32 inches, Yield Grade of 1.88.
The Backfat measurement is important because it keeps the carcass from chilling too fast, protects meat from drying out, and yields a more tender cut of beef.
A Gold Seal carcass has a Yield Grade of 2.5 or less, Choice grade or higher, hot carcass weight of 650-900 lbs. While a Carcass of Merit has a Yield Grade 3.0 or less and grades a minimum of Choice minus, hot carcass weight of 600 to 950 lbs.
There were 49 steers in the 2020 Jr. Livestock Virtual Auction, and 30 received either a Gold Certificate or Carcass of Merit Certificate from CBCIA.
Gold Merit certificates to 8th- Elizabeth Mathews, Mercy FFA, ear tag 102 selling to Basin Enterprises, 10th– Aireona Scheffler, Red Bluff FFA, ear tag 130, selling to Ross Constructors, 12th Colbie Delong, Independent, ear tag 105, selling to Devany Paiba.
During the awards presentations Gabe Long, Independent, received a belt buckle and check for $250 from Tehama Co. Cattlemen plus $300 from Hamilton Ranch for his steer that had won the TCCA Producer’s Market Steer Award at the recent Tehama District Fair.
The steer must be born and bred by a Tehama County producer who is a member of TCCA and California Cattlemen Association. Placing in Group 1 or Group 2 in the livestock show. The steer was bred by Seth Stroing of the Dave and Seth Stroing membership.
The TCCA Producer’s Market Steer Award second place and $150 west to Colbie DeLong, Independent, third and $50 to Brayden Schenk, Flournoy/Paskenta 4-H. The DeLong and Schenk steers were bred by Clara DeLong under the Doug White & Son membership.