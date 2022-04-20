“Let The Good Times Grow,” is the theme for the 102nd annual Tehama District Fair, which opens Thursday, April 28 and runs through May 1.
The fair's grand opening will be 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, along with the start of the carnival, entertainment and exhibits. However, fair-goers don't have to wait until then to start their fun as the gates will open at 8 a.m. for Tehama Junior Livestock activities.
One of the fair highlights will be the 2022 Miss Tehama Scholarship Pageant and the Little Miss Pageant featuring contestants from throughout the county.
The event takes place at 4:30 p.m. April 28 the Tehama District Fair's midway stage.
Several Corning area residents are participating in this year's fair as Independent, FFA and 4-H members showing and selling livestock, in the destruction derby, and art, craft, flower and other exhibitions.
Bob Safford, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Corning High, said the chapter has members who are showing steers, heifers, swine, and lambs next week and will be ready to sell those animals during the April 30 Tehama Junior Livestock Auction, which starts at 8 a.m. in the Don Smith Pavilion.
"We have a really good group from the high school showing their animals and selling them Saturday at the Tehama Junior Livestock Auction," Safford stated. "I expect we should do really well."
There are also 4-H members from Corning clubs, as well as independent handlers, showing and selling their livestock projects next week as well.
Last year's total amount for the Junior Livestock Auction was record-setting $1,093,889.73 and the auction's committee is hoping to match or do even better for the youth handlers this year.
Along with the animals, there are many other attractions for attendees to look forward to, such as daily Petting Zoo, Stilt Circus, Pacific Animal Productions, Makerspace, stunt dog show and hypnotist.
This year's live, musical entertainment will be Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Lance Michael Cornwell Band, Huckleberry Road, Mark McAbee, Clearcut and Chad Busnell. See the Fair's online site for times and locations.
New to the fair is the Arm Wrestling Contest and Power Wheels Derby, and back for more fun is the Destruction Derby.
Other daily features include the unique offerings of “fair-food” from vendors booths, such as corndogs, funnel cakes, lemonade, pretzels, hamburgers and much more.
Of course, what is a fair without carnival rides to scare the bravest and bring smiles to the youngsters. The carnival is also the place to win a stuffed animal or some other treasure at the game booths.
The 30th District Agricultural Association hosts and organizes the Tehama District Fair which was first held in 1921. “Through the years the dates of the fair and name of the fair have changed, but our commitment to showcasing local agricultural products and bringing our community together has remained,” states the association, currently consisting of President Shanna Long, Vice President Pete Dagorret and directors Joan Kaiser-Bell, Linda Durer, Andrew Meredith, Jorge Lomeli, Farrell Shatswell, and Mark Mulliner.,
The Tehama District Fairgrounds are located at 670 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff.
For more information about the fair, including ticket purchase and schedule go online to tehamadistrictfair.com or call 530-529-3476.