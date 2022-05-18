This year the Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction raised over a record $1.3 million with 306 lots sold in the Don Smith Pavilion on May 4.,That is a show of great support from the community for the youths of Tehama County.
The 2020 sale had 253 lots for a sale total of $1,093,889, 2019 sale was virtual because of coronavirus and 283 lots grossed $705,769, and 2018 sale had 339 lots with a gross of $860,000.
The 2022 Sale of Champions started with the sale of the Grand Champion Steer, raised and handled by Addison Macfarlane, Independent member, at $12 a pound to Traynham Ranches - who purchased the grand champion steer last year also. Reserve Grand Champion Steer, Amy Stroing, Red Bluff FFA at $11 lb. to Firewater Supply, who also purchased her FFA reserve champion last year. Tehama County Beef Ambassador Samantha Prouty of Antelope 4-H sold the Champion Steer at $8 lb. to Basin Enterprises. The -H Reserve Champion Steer, sold by Jordyn Staley, Independent, went for $11 lb. to Allen Gill Construction.
Swine – Grand Champion Swine, raised and handled by Ally Schenk, Independent, at $19 lb. to Cottonwood Vet Clinic. Reserve Grand Champion Swine, Jayden Byrd, El Camino 4-H at $19 lb. to Les Schwab, Red Bluff and Corning; FFA Reserve Champion Swine, Dion Dainauskus, Independent, at $24 lb. to All American Emergency Services; 4-H Reserve Champion Swine, August Kee, Corning 4-H, at $20 lb. to All American Emergency Service and Lamb Unlimited General Engineering.
Lambs - Grand Champion Market Lamb, raised and handled by Hayley Byrd, El Camino 4-H, at $33 lb. to Geveden Industrial and Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen. Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Laney Parker, Red Bluff FFA, at $23 lb. to Corning Ford; 4-H Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Hattie Thomas, Westside 4-H, at $29 lb. to Red Bluff Veterinary; FFA Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Veronica Trujillo, Corning FFA, at $ $25 lb. to Crown Motors.
Goats - Grand Champion Market Goat, raised and handled by Hanna Hamre, Los Molinos FFA, at $60 lb. to Jason and Jennifer Bowen Family; Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Harrison Hamre, El Camino 4-H, at $55 lb. to Taco Bell; FFA Reserve Champion Market Goat, Mason Thomas, Corning FFA, at $22 lb. to Les Schwab, Red Bluff and Corning; 4-H Reserve Champion Market Goat, Hayden Baker, Lassen Colony 4-H, at $27 lb. to Staley Livestock.
Rabbits – Grand Champion Pen of Market Rabbits, raised and handled by Emma Caylor, Tehama Countywide, at $100 lb. to Proof Positive Construction. Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Market Rabbits, Sophia Mishoe, Lassen Colony 4-H at $140 lb. to VESTRA Resources; FFA Reserve Champion Market Rabbits, Ryan Coleman, Corning FFA, at $70 lb. to Clay and Lily Parker.
Poultry – Grand Champion Pen of Market Poultry, raised and handled by Antoni Danielsen, Westside 4-H, at $80 lb. to Sierra Pacific Industries. Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Market Poultry, Adeline Knight, Flournoy – Paskenta 4-H, at $95 lb. to G Tree Service, LLC.; FFA Market Champion Pen of Market Poultry, Orlando Hernandez Bernal, Los Molinos FFA, at $90 lb. to Pat Jenkins; FFA Reserve Champion Pen of Market Poultry, Bella Shelton, Los Molinos FFA, at $105 lb. to G 4 Farming and CMPZ Orchard.
Buyers included individuals, businesses, organizations and more from Tehama County and the surrounding area. Many were repeat buyers who purchased more than one animal this year and are repeat buyers from previous years.
Prices on beef ranged from from $ 3.50 to $13 lb; while resale was $1.15 lb; Swine from $ 6 to $ 27 lb; resale $ 0.74 lb; Lambs from $10 to $ 33 lb; resale $1.80 lb; Market goats from $11 to $60.50 lb; resale $3.40 lb; Pen of 3 rabbits from $40 to $200 lb; resale $2.50 lb; Pen of 3 market poultry from $60 to $105 lb; resale $2.50 lb.
The buyers were very generous.