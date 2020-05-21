Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction a virtual hit

This year’s Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction may not have been a record breaker, but for the 287 youth exhibitors who sold lambs, hogs, goats, rabbits and steers, the support shown by the community during the virtual sale was amazing.
“Thank you doesn’t begin to express our gratitude to this community,” said Mandy Staley, Tehama District Fairgrounds manager. “To the buyers, exhibitors, leaders, volunteers, sponsors and staff, we are truly amazed by you through these crazy times.”
She reported the sale has brought in more than $600,000 with $140,000 in add ons and more coming in by the hour.
“Overall, things went very well and the community support was outstanding,” Staley said.
With the impact of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, the sale couldn’t be live as normally, but had to go online virtual with the 4-H, FFA, and independent youth exhibitors each providing a 60-90 second video of themselves and their animals. Those videos were used for judging the top youths and their livestock.
This year’s champions for steers is Hannah Endres for FFA Champion, and Eli Sutfin for 4-H Champion and Grand Champion.
Hannah Hamre earned the FFA and Grand Champion title for goats, with Harrison Hamre earning 4-H Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.
In the hog competition, Ally Schenk took home the FFA Champion and Grand Champion titles, with Jayden Byrd earning 4-H Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.
Earning FFA Champion for lambs was Kaylee King, with Hayley Byrd earning the 4-H Champion and Grand Champion awards, and Abigail Jauregui and her lamb taking home the Reserve Grand Champion title.
For rabbits, the Grand Champion Meat Market Pen was won by Kaitlyn Rushing.
The virtual judging and results can be seen online on the Tehama District Fair Facebook page.
Staley said with the auction being virtual, the Tehama District Fair Board of Directors realized it was the ideal circumstances, but it worked.
“Our youths were outstanding, we understand things may have been a little overwhelming for them, but they did fantastic jobs with the situation being what it was,” she added. “We did all we could to support them, to do our best to let them know we had their backs under these unprecedented times.”