Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties have welcomed new Orchard Systems Advisor Becky Wheeler-Dykes who is based in Orland at the Glenn University of California Cooperative Extension office.
As an Orchard Crops and Weed Ecology Advisor, Wheeler-Dykes is covering olives, prunes, walnuts and almonds, as well as emphasizing weed management research in these cropping systems.
In general, UCCE farm advisors extract useful and practical information from research and extend it to farmers, land managers, business people, educators, families, and consumers.
Wheeler-Dykes grew up on a small prune and walnut farm in Gridley and said she is happy to be settling down near family with her husband, Brian Dykes, and family.
After completing her undergraduate degree in Crop Science and Business Management at UC Davis, she earned her Masters in Entomology, where she focused on integrated pest management in orchards.
Her history in agriculture studies, research and education is extensive and varied, starting with earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Crop Science and Business Management at UC, Davis, then moving on to earn her Master of Science in Entomology from the same school with a focus on integrated pest management in orchards. During that time she served as a farm advisor intern in Butte County, greenhouse assistant, graduate student researcher and teaching assistant, and upon earning her Masters Degree became a research associate at DuPont Pioneer.
From that point, Wheeler-Dykes gained more experience and knowledge at Taxon Biosciences as senior research associate in agronomy, then became a research associate at UC, Davis in 2015 where she remained for three years contributing to research in nematodes and grapevine rootstocks.
Extending her varied knowledge in agriculture, she became research laboratory manager at Sierra Gold Nurseries before becoming an orchard researcher at Chico State Enterprises, where she also served as faculty lecturer.
These experiences developed Wheeler-Dykes’ talents, education and knowledge to jump into the field, literally and figuratively, of her current as a UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Orchard Systems and Weed Ecology advisor based in Orland and serving Glenn, Tehama and Colusa counties.
She is now part of the UCCE team of farm advisors and research associates in the Sacramento Valley, and specific to serving Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties’(and more) agriculture needs, Wheeler-Dykes joins UC Farm Advisor Emeritus Allan Fulton, Orchard System Advisor Luke Milliron, Orchard Crops Farm Advisor Emeritus Richard Buchner, Area Integrated Pest Management Advisor Sudan Gyawaly, and UCCE Orchard Systems Advisor Jaime Ott.
Within this cornucopia of knowledge farmers can get just about every question answered and every concern rectified.
Wheeler-Dykes can be reached by email at bawheeler@ucanr.edu or telephone at 530-884-9313.