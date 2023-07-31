Last year’s almond crop in California was pretty bad, and this year’s was expected to be the same. However, this year’s crop reportedly increased by a whole one percent.
The 2023 California Almond Objective Measurement Report published in July by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, (USDA-NASS) estimates the crop harvested in 2023 will come in at 2.6 billion meat pounds, 1 percent percent above last year’s 2.57 billion pounds.
That estimate is up 4 percent from USDA-NASS’s Subjective Forecast in May and comes after one of the wettest winters on record, limited bee flights because of rain and wind, and a cool spring.
The slight increase comes partly because of larger nut size and despite difficult conditions, USDA-NASS said. “Record level rainfall and unprecedented stormy conditions hindered bee pollination activity in orchards across the state. Cooler than normal temperatures continued through early summer and delayed the maturity of the crop,” the report said.
Tehama County’s 2021 Agriculture Report states the total value of almonds (meats) that year was $77,965,500 with a total tonnage of 17,384 and 17,922 bearing acres. Those values put almonds second to walnuts as the county’s number one agricultural product.
Glenn County’s Agriculture Report from that same year states its total value for almonds was $229,757,000 from 64,484 bearing acres producing 63,839 tons. Almonds are by far Glenn County’s number one producing crop.
Almonds are also Colusa County’s top crop. The county’s 2021 Agriculture Report states the total value was $217,715,000 at 67,714 bearing acres producing 55,525 tons.
DC Felciano, who manages 160 acres in almonds in southern Tehama County owned by Jack Brower of Escondido, said this year’s crop is a bit better than last year, but prices paid to growers are worse.
“Prices are falling, about three years ago we hit a price peak, but it has been going downhill since then and this year especially,” he added.
Add to that the increase in rules and regulations state legislators are placing on farmers and the ag industry as a whole, and the future is questionable, Felciano stated.
“Almond farmers have faced a series of challenges in recent years, and this wet, cool winter and spring created different obstacles after three years of drought. Yet the forecast for a larger crop shows the resiliency of California almond orchards,” said Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California (ABC). “Almond farmers have worked hard while dealing with higher production and financing costs and a bloom with highly compromised bee flight hours. They are very thankful, however, for the abundant rain and snow which vastly improved the water situation, at least for now, and for shipping logistics that continue to improve. The perseverance of California’s almond farmers is admirable as is their commitment to meet future growth in global demand with high quality California almonds.”
The Nonpareil variety average nut set of 4,004 is 1 percent more than last year. The average kernel weight for all varieties sampled was 1.67 grams, up 14 percent from the 2022 average weight. The Nonpareil average kernel weight was 1.69 grams, up 9 percent from last year.
The price for Nonpareil’s average size this year is $1.55, compared to last year’s price of $1.60, according to industry reports.
In 2022 a week of hard night freezes followed by stiff north winds left almond orchards decimated in the Upper Sacramento Valley. The rest of the state also suffered inclement weather and water issues impacting crop production.
The 2023 Objective Report is based on actual almond counts using a statistically rigorous methodology. The survey was conducted from May 26 to July 3 and 1,824 trees were sampled in 912 orchards, 32 more orchards than in 2022. USDA-NASS conducts the annual Subjective Forecast, Objective Report and Acreage Report to provide the California almond industry with the data needed to make informed business decisions.