The burn permit suspension in Tehama County and the State Responsibility Areas of Glenn County have been lifted. CalFire authorities said cooler temperatures, higher humidity’s and the chance of winter weather have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire.
CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Bob Farias advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.
Agriculture burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting either the Tehama County or Glenn County air quality management districts.
Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.
Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. For burn day information call Tehama County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 527-3717 prior to burning in Tehama County. For residents in Glenn County call Glenn County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 934-6500 or (800) 446-2876 prior to burning.
Burn requirements:
• Tehama County burn hours for residential burning are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and must be completely out by 5 p.m. Burn hours for agricultural orchard waste is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Burn hours for field crops is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• In Glenn County, the burn hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residential burning. For agricultural burning of pruning’s and vegetative waste, the burn hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For field crops the burn hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sept. 15 through Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the remainder of the year. Burn permits are for vegetation burning only.
• For the use of burn barrels in both Tehama and Glenn Counties check with local air pollution control districts for areas that burn barrels are allowed.
• All burn permits are issued annually and can be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/
Pile burning requirements:
• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.
• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.
• Do not burn on windy days.
• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. Add to pile as it burns down. Clear a 10 foot diameter down to bare soil around piles.
• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.
• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.
Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards.
State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.
For more information on burning, visit the CalFire website at www.fire.ca.gov.