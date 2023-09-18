The Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) has donated $11,365 to Tehama County Gleaners, as part of the foundation’s efforts to support food banks. The Community Action Agency of Butte County/North State Food Bank, which serves Glenn, Colusa and Butte counties, was the recipient of a $56,190 donation.
Overall, PG&E donated $775,000 statewide to food banks, Meals on Wheels programs and tribal organizations to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. Foundation officials said the total contribution is the equivalent of approximately 3.87 million meals for individuals and families in need.
The funding is supporting 13 food banks serving 16 counties in PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region.
In addition to Tehama County Gleaners, PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Region donations include:
• Chico Meals on Wheels, $10,000; serving Chico, Durham, Magalia and Paradise
• Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, $37,600
• Food Bank of El Dorado, $17,355; serving El Dorado and Alpine counties.
• CalFL/Food Bank of Northern Nevada; $10,840; serving Lassen and Modoc counties
• Food Bank of Nevada County, $11,420
• Placer Food Bank, $14,235.
• Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, $20,000
• Mercy Foundation North, $13,295, Shasta County
• Yolo Food Bank, $8,890.
• Gleaners Food Bank, Inc., $13,645, serving Yuba and Sutter counties
• Agency on Aging Area 4 (Meals on Wheels); $10,000, serving Yuba and Sutter counties
“We’re so grateful for local food banks and food distribution organizations for their ongoing work fighting hunger in our hometowns,” said Joe Wilson, PG&E’s North Valley & Sierra Regional vice president. “Thanks to all of our partners for their unwavering dedication to providing a necessary and critical safety net and helping families put food on their tables.”
Grant amounts consider county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services’ formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.
“PG&E’s generous donation will allow CAA Butte’s North State Food Bank to leverage additional resources and expand our capacity enough to double the amount of food we provide to our extensive network of food pantries in Butte and surrounding counties,” said Timothy Hawkins, chief executive officer of Community Action Agency of Butte County Inc. and North State Food Bank. “Community collaborations like these are key to improving the economic security and well-being of our struggling neighbors, creating more opportunity for everyone to thrive, achieve and enjoy life. Together we are helping people and changing lives,”