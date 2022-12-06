The organization, Tehama Together, is on of seven recipients of $13,000 in animal welfare grants awarded by the Community Foundation of the North State.
This competitive opportunity was open to nonprofit organizations and public agencies who provide the services such as supporting homeless animals, supporting owned pets, wildlife, organizationally owned working animals that provide services to residents, and disaster preparedness for animals.
Tehama Together was awarded a $2,500 grant to create an ADA sidewalk at Dog Park in Red Bluff for the mobility-impaired, including veterans, to access exercise for service animals.
The Foundation said many shelters across the North State are currently facing overcrowding and are working hard to create opportunities for animal adoptions just before the holidays.
Along with Tehama Together, awards were granted to Haven Humane Society, Siskiyou Humane Society, Buster’s Paw Prints, Another Chance Animal Welfare League, Siskiyou SNIP and Siskiyou Spay and Neuter Incentive Program.
"This has been a very challenging year for un-homed pets. Continued effects from the pandemic have resulted in full shelters, inflation is hitting families hard, making it difficult to keep pets healthy and in homes," said Megan Conn, program officer for the Community Foundation. “Many North State shelters that have been ‘no kill’ are having difficult times maintaining that status. This year’s grants focus on keeping pets healthy and in homes and creating access to low-cost spay and neuter. We are deeply grateful to our community members who support this fund and encourage everyone to support local animal welfare organizations through making contributions, volunteering, fostering or adopting."
The Animal Welfare Fund at the Community Foundation provides critical support to many North State organizations and as an endowed fund, is able to grow, providing greater reach over time.
Anyone interested in providing a donation to help animals locally, contact Kerry Caranci at kerry@cfnorthstate.org.