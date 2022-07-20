A Celebration of Life was held for Orle M. Jackson on July 16 - a man who was incremental in the development and success of Tehama Together and other service-oriented endeavors in Tehama County.
Jackson, born June 19, 1942, passed away May 28, 2022, after an extended illness.
The Celebration of Life took place at the Red Bluff Community Center where dozens of community members, family and friends gathered to remember an important member of Tehama County.
Jackson was raised on a small dairy farm in the small rural town of Otego in upstate New York. He attended the State University of New York College at Oneonta where he received his degree in biology. He taught high school biology in Ilion, New York. Wanting to experience new opportunities, he spent a year in Venezuela teaching biology.
After his adventures in South America, Jackosn moved to California, finally settling in Red Bluff more than 13 years ago where he continued to serve and help people by co-founding and serving as volunteer executive director of Tehama Together, a non-profit organization aimed at developing programs to improve the lives of those living in Tehama County.
Jackson played an instrumental role in bringing the 2-1-1 Program to Tehama County, initiating the Community
Food Alliance, coordinating food pantries, promoting local gleaning activities and farmers; markets.
Other accomplishments included promoting local farms and ranches and their products through the Farm to Table dinners, establishing the Non-Profit Roundtable and so many other programs to benefit the community. He assisted in capacity building and launching incubator programs such as the Tehama Film Commission, SALT Ranch and many more. Through his leadership, and the volunteers he recruited these programs thrive. Orle received many awards and recognition for his work, including the Chamber of Commerce Senior Citizen of the Year, the Kiwanis Certificate of Appreciation, and the California State Assembly Lifetime Achievement
Award, among others.