Tehama Together, a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteers who want to become involved in their community, experience the feeling of accomplishment and help solve problems.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen, Tehama Together is making up for a lost year with a variety of upcoming events and need volunteers to help make this effort a success.
Some of those events include supporting local farmers markets, assisting with Rolling Hills concerts, providing vouchers for families to buy local produce, sponsoring a local poster coloring contest, planning a Fall Farm to Table Dinner, supporting local gardening efforts and assisting with dog park upgrades. All of these events are on the schedule during the next three months.
Examples of volunteer help needed include running errands, office staffing, soliciting donations, setting-up and taking-down equipment, staffing information booths, attending planning meetings, and washing and sanitizing dishes and equipment.
Upon becoming a Tehama Together volunteer, participants are expected to attend quarterly volunteer meetings, volunteer at least once monthly and to assist in recruiting additional supporters.
Volunteers receive T-shirts, special recognition and consideration for board membership.
To become registered as a Tehama Together volunteer, contact the office at 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff or phone 530-527-2223 and plan on attending the next quarterly meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 4:00 p.m.