University of California Cooperative Extension in Tehama County is hosting the 26th Annual Tehama Walnut Day on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge.
As walnut production continues to expand in Tehama County and other surrounding counties, many management decisions and challenges face the industry and producers in an ever changing environment.
The Walnut Day will presentations will provide information and updates to walnut growers, industry leaders, and those interested in learning more about walnut production.
This year’s topics will include: Update from the California Walnut Board: Proper Recycling of Pesticide Containers: Update for the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program; Phytophthora Root and Crown Rot, and Paradox Canker Disease; Botryosphaeria, Mold, and Phomopsis in Walnuts; Navel Orangeworm Management Survey; Insect and Mite Updates; and Pesticide Regulation Updates by the Tehama Ag Commissioners office.
Continued Education credits have been requested: 2.0 hours for certified applicators and 1.5 hours of CCA credits . Many thanks to our sponsors who will be providing Lunch for those registering by Jan. 30 will be provided by event sponsors Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner, Crain of California Walnut Shelling and Crain Orchards, Andersen and Sons, California Walnut Company, CAPEX Esteve Sales, and Lindauer River Ranch, which have all been instrumental in providing the event.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 7 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, 355 Gilmore Road, Red Bluff. Pre-registration is requested and available either by online registration through http://cetehama.ucanr.edu or by calling the Tehama Cooperative Extension Office, Cindy McClain at 527-3101.