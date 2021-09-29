A wide spectrum of art forms will be represented in the Main Event Gallery's Exhibit, "The Art Of Creativity," Oct. 1-30. A reception for the many participating artists will be 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at the Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, with an open-ended theme, the art will be left to what can be imagined by the artists.
Artist Carl Avery's airbrush murals can be seen on the walls of numerous public buildings in the North State. But this only represents a small part of his artistic accomplishments.
"I've always drawn from the time I was a little kid,” he said. “It was a part of me and just something I did. I was fascinated that I could draw anything."
Avery's high school teachers recognized his talent and gave him the freedom to study different styles of art and artwork. His drawings progressed to paintings. When he was 13-years-old his father bought him an airbrush that let him explore other media like automotive paints and enamels.
"My father said to practice with that because that someday I would make money at it and it would be my job." Avery said. "And he was right."
Avery started his own business while he was still in high school, painting buildings, cars and motorcycles. Later he opened his own shop in Cottonwood.
He uses digital art to compose his mural designs.
"I scribble all over the building for reference lines. Then overlay my digital design over a photo of that on the computer and create a grid to scale, which I use as a reference to airbrush the art on the wall,” Avery said.
A native American, he also paints artwork reflective of his culture.
His prints are available on his website at www.carlaverystudios.com.
Fiber artist Natalie Caldwell was taught to embroider by her mother and quilting by her grandmother when she was in first grade and has spent the last 40 years creating her own quilts. She always had a flair for design and architecture.
Her quilts range in variety from traditional patterns to animals and scenic subjects. She looks for things that inspire her.
"I tend to choose colors that are vibrant and cheerful, she said. "I quilt because it bring me joy in my life."
Caldwell moved to Red Bluff after her home burned in the Paradise fire. She was able to save only three of her quilts and basically had to start all over again buying new fabric and machines to continue her craft.
Getting involved in the Red Bluff Quilters Guild has opened up a whole new life for Caldwell. She is now the vice president of the Guild and teaches sewing classes in her home, making quilts and other fabric items.
"My whole life has just all blossomed into this beautiful quilting and sewing wonderfulness," she said. "I love the fact that you can express your uniqueness in your quilts by picking the fabrics, textures and colors. Every single quilt turns out different because it's a personal expression."
Sculptor Jay Murphy, a well-known exhibitor at the Gallery, will display some of his imaginative abstract pieces, which he describes as concept-like paintings done on flat slabs of clay, which are placed in specialty frames and are wall mounted sculptures. They can also be displayed on pedestals or easels.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For information email tcacarts@gmail.com, or www.tehamaarts.org.