The election results so far

It looks like John Leach, of Corning, will square-off with Jerry Crow, of Los Molinos, in a November run-off to see who will fill the seat being vacated by Tehama County Supervisor Burt Bundy in District 5.
As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night Leach, was leading with 792 votes, or 46.70 percent of the vote. Crow, was in second with 559 votes and 32.96 percent of the vote. Challenger Malinda Shotwell had 345 votes or 20.34 percent. To win outright a candidate needs 50 percent plus one. These numbers are unofficial and have yet to be certified.
“I want to say thanks to all those who voted for me and supported me and if I am elected I look forward to being the new Supervisor for District Five,” said John Leach on Wednesday.
Crow said he was optimistic.
“Looks like we will be carrying on until November,” said Crow. “There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Shotwell was more reflective.
“I have been blessed by this whole process,” said Shotwell. “I’m not going away, I am going to continue to serve this community in any way I can.”
District Five covers the east part of Corning past the railroad, Vina, Capay, Kirkwood, the City of Tehama and Los Molinos.
Both Tehama County Supervisors Candy Carlson, District 2 and Steve Chamblin, District 1 retained their seats running unopposed.
Measure G, a proposed one percent sales tax increase, seemed to be rejected by Tehama County voters.
Two local school bonds both seem to fail to gain the support of voters in their district. Measure E in Gerber tanked with 289 “no” votes – 78.52 percent of the votes – to 163 yes votes and 21.48 percent of the votes. Measure F in Lassen View also was defeated with 349 “no” votes or 60.28 percent of the votes and 230 yes votes or 39.72 percent of the votes.
In Statewide contests, Assemblyman James Gallagher, Rep., received 7,875 votes and 75.72 percent of the votes seemingly defeating challenger James Hanson who earned 2,525 votes and 24.28 percent of the votes.
Tehama County joined what looks like a defeat for Prop. 13 the Education Finance K-12 College Bond act of 2020. The bond had 8,328 votes or 78.52 percent of the votes versus 2,278 “yes” votes and 21.48 percent of the vote.
Nationwide, Donald Trump, Republican, earned 5,885 votes or 96.70 percent of the votes. And Bernie Sanders won for the Democrats with 773 votes or 28.30 percent of the votes. Challenger Joe Biden came in second with 673 votes or 24.64 percent of the votes. Michael Bloomberg who dropped out early Wednesday after a disappointing Tuesday took third with 301 votes and 11.02 percent of the votes.
In all, Tehama County has 35,230 registered voters and as of Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. a turn-out of 10,716.