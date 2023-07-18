Summer in the Northstate means hot, hot temperatures and the threat of heat-related illnesses – some severe enough to require a trip to the emergency room and in the worst case scenario even death.
The Tehama County Health Services Agency is advising residents that heat-related illness is caused by overexposure in high temperatures that can result in any one of the four common types of heat-related illness ranging from mild to extreme: Heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Health officials said as the summer heats up, use the following tips as protection from heat-related illness:
o Know the signs of heat exhaustion versus heat stroke: Signs of heat exhaustion consist of dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Move to a cool place, cool the body down by using wet clothes or taking a cool bath, and drink water. However, if the person is throwing up, symptoms get worse, or symptoms last longer than one hour, get medical help right away.
Signs of heat stroke consist of confusion, dizziness, and losing consciousness. This is a medical emergency and 911 should be called right away. For more information visit
https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
o Stay Hydrated: Do not wait until thirsty to drink water, and avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol.
o Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing. When outdoors wear sunglasses, a hat, and sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher.
o Be thoughtful when planning outdoor activities: Limit time outdoors to when it is the coolest, such as before noon and during the evening hours.
o Pace yourself: When working or exercising in hot weather start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. Take breaks often. If a person's heart starts pounding and leaves them gasping for breath, they need to stop what they are doing, get into a cool or shady area and rest.
o Do not leave children or pets in cars: Even with the windows cracked open cars can quickly become dangerously hot.
o Use a Buddy System: When working in the heat regularly check on coworkers and have someone do the same in exchange. Check often on friends or family members who are elderly or have a health condition.
o Stay cool indoors: One of the best ways to beat the heat is to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building. For those who do not have air conditioning, there are cooling centers available to the public:
In Tehama County cool centers include the Red Bluff Tehama County Library at 545 Diamond Ave., Red Bluff, Monday-Friday from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; the Corning Library at 740 3rd St. Corning is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; the Los Molinos Library at 7881 State Highway 99E is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
In addition the Red Bluff P.A.T.H Day Center, 440 Antelope Blvd.,Suite #2 is open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 South Jackson St., Red Bluff is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
When experiencing a heat wave local cooling centers will often remain open offering residents the opportunity to get out of the heat.
Those who need a ride to a cooling center can contact their city, county or areas public transportation. In Tehama County TRAX and Paratrax bus rides are available Monday through Saturday. Visit https://taketrax.com/maps-schedules/ for more information on routes and schedule.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or toll free 1-800-655-6854; for Glenn County Public Health call 530-934-6588; and Colusa County Public Health call 530-458-0380.