Barn Sale in Paskenta
A fundraiser Barn Sale/Yard Sale will start at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Paskenta Community Hall, 13140 Toomes Camp Road, Paskenta. Several families will have a vast assortment of items available for sale.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Oct. 26 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning.
The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct 26, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
A special board meeting will take place that same day at 5 p.m., in the board chambers to review, interview and select from the field of applicants for the District 1 board member vacancy.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.