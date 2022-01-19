Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner
The annual Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner is slated for Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall. Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the Chamber Office at 530-824-5550 or online at www.corning@chamber.org.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.