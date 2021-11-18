Fire Department selling raffle tickets
The Corning Volunteer Fire Department is selling raffle tickets door-to-door as a fundraiser for its annual Christmas Basket Project. Tickets are $5 each and winning tickets will be drawn Dec. 18. Prizes include a Traeger Barbecue, 45 quart Yeti cooler, and four $100 gift cards to SavMor. Tickets can be purchased from volunteer firefighters or at the Fire Hall, 814 Fifth St., or call 824-7044.
Chamber looking for nominees
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Jr. Achievement of the Year, all of which will be recognized during the Jan. 29 Chamber Installation Dinner.
Please submit nominations to the Corning Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 15 for review. For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550 or online at info@corningcachamber.org.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Nov. 23 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 23, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
Memorial Hall Bingo Night
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is Bingo Night at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning. This is a Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored event with all proceeds benefitting the community.