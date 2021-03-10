THE WEEK AHEAD
Richfield Elementary annual Ham Dinner
Richfield Elementary School PTO is hosting its 63rd annual Ham Dinner fundraiser 4-6 p.m. March 19 at $10 a plate. This will be a drive-through event at the school's parking lot, 23875 River Road, Richfield. The dinner will be ham, loaded mash potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and jello.
For more information call 824-3354.
Meeting Calendar
March 16– Tehama County Board of Supervisors – 10 a.m., Tehama County Administration Building, Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff, 527-4655. The meeting is also available on the department's online audio services.
March 16 - Corning Planning Commission meeting – 6:30 p.m. for a public hearing to consider a use permit allowing Hall Brothers Mortuary to expand their use to install a crematory. Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning.
March 23 – Corning City Council – 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning.
Albright scholarship available
Tehama Together is offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating 2021 seniors from all Tehama County high schools. The scholarships are in honor of attorney Dennis Albright, Tehama Together board member who died of cancer in 2018. The scholarships are intended for those students who have shown interest in careers in the S.T.E.M. field.
Applications are available in the counseling centers on the individual school web site and at Tehama Together, 332 Pine St., Suite M, Red Bluff. Completed applications are due March 31.
Free drive-thru book party in Corning
Corning ECP is hosting a free drive-thru book party 9 a.m.-12 p.m., on March 26 at New Life Assembly parking lot, 660 Solano St. Corning. Visitors will receive free books, activity materials and family resources. This is a drive-thru event for children up to 5 years.